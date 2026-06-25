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HomeReligionMuharram 2026: Ajmer Sharif Revives 50-Year-Old Mehndi Tradition, Pilgrims Gather On The 7th Night

Muharram 2026: Ajmer Sharif Revives 50-Year-Old Mehndi Tradition, Pilgrims Gather On The 7th Night

Muharram 2026: Thousands joined Ajmer Sharif's 50-year-old Mehndi procession on the 7th night of Muharram to honour Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajmer observes annual Muharram Mehndi ceremony with deep devotion.
  • This sacred tradition, spanning generations, honors Karbala martyrs.
  • Procession begins at Tazia Sharif, passing through Ajmer's historic streets.

Muharram in Ajmer is not only a time of deep religious devotion but also a celebration of traditions that have been preserved for generations. Continuing a legacy of more than 50 years, the revered Mehndi ceremony was observed with great respect and devotion on the 7th of Muharram in Ajmer Sharif. The event, held in memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala, attracts devotees and pilgrims from across the country every year.

The Jashn-e-Mehndi is one of the most significant events during Muharram in Ajmer. Beyond its religious importance, the ceremony represents a rich cultural heritage that has been passed down through generations, strengthening the emotional bond between faith and tradition.

Devotion Continues Throughout The Night

According to organizer Abid Khan, the Mehndi ceremony begins around 9:30 PM and continues until nearly 4:00 AM. Throughout the night, large numbers of devotees gather to participate in prayers, remembrance, and religious observances dedicated to the martyrs of Karbala.

The event creates a deeply spiritual atmosphere where faith, reverence, and community spirit come together in a unique expression of devotion.

A Tradition Preserved For Generations

The Mehndi ritual has been carried forward by the family of Ghulam Bhai for decades. Abid Khan explained that the tradition was started by his grandfather and continues today with the same commitment and respect. This continuity has made the ceremony one of the most cherished Muharram observances in Ajmer.

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Procession Begins From The Big Tazia Sharif

The Mehndi procession starts from the historic Big Tazia Sharif and proceeds through the city amid the recitation of Marsiya at the Buland Darwaza. Accompanied by traditional drums, cymbals, and bands, devotees pay tribute to the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala through religious hymns and remembrance ceremonies.

Thousands of people line the procession route, joining in the commemoration while maintaining the dignity and discipline associated with Muharram observances.

Through Ajmer's Historic Streets

The procession passes through several prominent landmarks, including Tripolia Gate, Kamani Gate, and Chitoli Gate, before reaching its final destination. At around 4:00 AM, the ceremony concludes at Dhai Din Ka Jhopra, where the Mehndi is offered with special prayers and devotion.

Throughout the event, the city reflects an atmosphere of faith, unity, and brotherhood. Local authorities and organizers make extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.

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A Living Symbol Of Faith And Heritage

Abid Khan notes that the tradition is older than his own lifetime and has been faithfully carried forward from one generation to the next. This enduring legacy has become an integral part of Ajmer's religious and cultural identity.

The Muharram 2026 Mehndi procession at Ajmer Sharif once again highlighted how faith and tradition continue to thrive through the years. More than a religious observance, the event stands as a symbol of communal harmony, cultural heritage, and enduring devotion to the martyrs of Karbala.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mehndi ceremony observed during Muharram in Ajmer?

It's a revered religious ceremony held on the 7th of Muharram in Ajmer Sharif. It commemorates Hazrat Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala, attracting devotees nationwide.

How long has the Mehndi ceremony been observed in Ajmer?

The Mehndi ceremony has a legacy of over 50 years, continuing a tradition started by the grandfather of organizer Abid Khan. It has been faithfully preserved for generations.

When does the Mehndi procession usually occur and where does it end?

The ceremony starts around 9:30 PM on the 7th of Muharram and continues until approximately 4:00 AM. The procession concludes at Dhai Din Ka Jhopra, where special prayers are offered.

What is the significance of the Jashn-e-Mehndi event?

The Jashn-e-Mehndi is a significant Muharram event, symbolizing rich cultural heritage and strengthening the bond between faith and tradition. It creates a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajmer Sharif Karbala Imam Hussain Ajmer News Muharram 2026 Jashn-e-Mehndi
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