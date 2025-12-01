Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Mokshada Ekadashi, one of the most sacred fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be observed this year on Monday, 1 December 2025, coinciding with Gita Jayanti. While devotees consider this day highly auspicious for spiritual upliftment, peace, and prosperity, this year’s observance comes with a significant twist, both Bhadra and Panchak remain in effect for most of the day, leaving many devotees unsure about the right time to perform puja.

ALSO READ: Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Essential Rules, Do’s And Don’ts To Follow Today

Significance Of Mokshada Ekadashi And Gita Jayanti

Mokshada Ekadashi falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksh in the month of Margashirsh. Devotees believe that observing this vrat brings liberation, divine blessings, and harmony in life. Gita Jayanti, the day Lord Krishna imparted the Bhagavad Gita, also coincides with this sacred tithi, making the spiritual value even greater.

People usually observe a day-long fast, chant Vishnu mantras, perform puja, and read the Bhagavad Gita.

Bhadra And Panchak On Mokshada Ekadashi 2025

This year, the auspicious observance is impacted by two astrological conditions, Bhadra and Panchak. According to astrologers, Bhadra will remain active from 8:21 AM to 7:02 PM, and Panchak will continue until 11:18 PM. Since performing religious rituals during Bhadra is considered inauspicious, many devotees are concerned about the appropriate puja timings.

Furthermore, the presence of Panchak adds another layer of caution for those following strict traditional practices.

Correct Puja Muhurat For Mokshada Ekadashi 2025

Devotees are advised to complete all puja rituals before Bhadra begins. This means the ideal time for worship is before 8:20 AM on 1 December 2025. Performing household rituals, offering prayers, and starting the fast in the early morning ensures that the effects of Bhadra do not interfere with the sanctity of the observance.

Those observing Gita Jayanti rituals are also encouraged to perform Gita recitation before Bhadra sets in.

Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat Paran Time

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Paran will take place on 2 December 2025. The favourable time for Paran is between 6:52 AM and 9:03 AM. Devotees should break their fast within this window for maximum spiritual benefit.