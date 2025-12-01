Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Essential Rules, Do’s And Don’ts To Follow Today

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Mokshada Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most spiritually rewarding fasting days in the Hindu calendar. Observed in the Shukla Paksh of the Margashirsh month, this sacred vrat is believed to free devotees from past-life sins and bless them with divine grace. In 2025, Mokshada Ekadashi will be observed today, on 1 December, a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and also celebrated as Gita Jayanti. To gain the full spiritual benefit of this auspicious vrat, it is essential to follow its rules with sincerity, devotion, and discipline. Even a small mistake is said to diminish the sacred results, making awareness of its guidelines extremely important.

ALSO READ: Ekadashi 2026 Dates: Complete Monthly List From January To December

What Makes Mokshada Ekadashi Spiritually Significant

Mokshada Ekadashi is deeply connected with liberation, purity, and divine blessings. Scriptures describe it as a vrat capable of releasing individuals from karmic burdens accumulated over lifetimes. It is believed that devotees who observe this fast with a pure heart receive the combined blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. As the day coincides with Gita Jayanti, devotees consider it ideal for reciting the Bhagavad Gita and reflecting upon its spiritual teachings. This combination enhances the auspiciousness of the vrat and elevates its spiritual rewards.

Rituals And Sacred Practices To Follow

Avoid Sleeping During The Day And Observe Night Vigil: Those observing the vrat are encouraged to refrain from sleeping during the day. Staying awake at night, chanting the name of Lord Vishnu, and participating in bhajans or devotional singing is considered highly auspicious.

Those observing the vrat are encouraged to refrain from sleeping during the day. Staying awake at night, chanting the name of Lord Vishnu, and participating in bhajans or devotional singing is considered highly auspicious. Perform Vishnu Puja With Pure Offerings: Offer yellow flowers, tulsi leaves, incense, lamps, and naivedya to Lord Vishnu. Devotees also chant the ‘ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय’ mantra during puja, which is believed to deepen spiritual merit and attract divine blessings.

Offer yellow flowers, tulsi leaves, incense, lamps, and naivedya to Lord Vishnu. Devotees also chant the ‘ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय’ mantra during puja, which is believed to deepen spiritual merit and attract divine blessings. Read The Ekadashi Katha And Recite The Bhagavad Gita: As the day marks Gita Jayanti, devotees are encouraged to read the Gita or listen to its teachings. Reading the vrat katha is also essential for completing traditional observances.

As the day marks Gita Jayanti, devotees are encouraged to read the Gita or listen to its teachings. Reading the vrat katha is also essential for completing traditional observances. Engage In Charity And Good Deeds: Charity is an integral part of this vrat. Donating food, clothes, sesame seeds, fruits, or essentials to the needy is considered spiritually rewarding. The act of giving completes the vrat and enhances its blessings.

Practices To Avoid On Mokshada Ekadashi

Do Not Consume Grains Or Heavy Foods: This is the most important rule. Devotees must strictly avoid grains such as rice, wheat, and pulses, along with onion and garlic. Only fruits and vrat-friendly foods should be consumed.

This is the most important rule. Devotees must strictly avoid grains such as rice, wheat, and pulses, along with onion and garlic. Only fruits and vrat-friendly foods should be consumed. Avoid Harsh Words And Negative Behaviour: Ekadashi is not just a physical fast, it is a mental and emotional discipline. Devotees should avoid anger, criticism, conflict, or speaking ill of others. Maintaining purity of speech and thoughts is crucial.

Ekadashi is not just a physical fast, it is a mental and emotional discipline. Devotees should avoid anger, criticism, conflict, or speaking ill of others. Maintaining purity of speech and thoughts is crucial. Stay Away From Tamasik Activities: Activities such as gambling, alcohol consumption, inappropriate entertainment, and violence go against the sanctity of the vrat. These are believed to diminish the vrat’s spiritual merit.

Activities such as gambling, alcohol consumption, inappropriate entertainment, and violence go against the sanctity of the vrat. These are believed to diminish the vrat’s spiritual merit. Avoid Cutting Hair Or Nails: According to traditional beliefs, cutting hair or nails on Ekadashi is considered inauspicious. Devotees are also advised to avoid washing hair on this day. These activities should ideally be completed beforehand.