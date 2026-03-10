Putin, Trump Hold Phone Call, Discuss Proposals For ‘Quick Diplomatic End’ To Iran War: Kremlin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday, during which he put forward proposals aimed at quickly settling the conflict surrounding Iran, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

The conversation focused on the situation around Iran as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts related to the Ukraine conflict.

According to Ushakov, the American president initiated the call to discuss the latest international developments. The two leaders spoke for about an hour.

As per Russia Today, Ushakov told journalists that the discussion centred on the Iran conflict and the trilateral talks involving Washington, Moscow and Kyiv aimed at resolving the Ukraine war.

Trump reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to securing a long-term settlement between Russia and Ukraine following the prolonged conflict. Ushakov added that Putin thanked Trump for his administration’s mediation efforts.

Putin Suggests Diplomatic End To Iran Conflict

Ushakov said Putin “expressed several thoughts aimed at a quick political and diplomatic end to the Iranian conflict, including contacts that have taken place with leaders of Gulf states, the president of Iran and leaders of other countries”.

He said Trump “offered his assessment of developments in the U.S.-Israeli operation.

Let me say that a very substantial and, without doubt, useful exchange of ideas took place.”

Putin Briefs Trump On Talks With Iran, Gulf Leaders

As per Russia Today, Putin also shared his views on the ongoing conflict in Iran and briefed Trump about his conversations last week with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and leaders from Gulf countries.

Ushakov said Trump also shared his assessment of the situation during what he described as a very “substantive” discussion.

Earlier on Monday, Putin extended greetings to Mojtaba Khamenei following his appointment as Iran’s new supreme leader, according to RT News.

He also pledged Russia’s support for Iran amid the ongoing conflict involving the US-Israeli alliance.

"At time when Iran is confronting armed aggression. I am confident that you will honourably continue the cause of your father and rally the Iranian people. I wish to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran," Putin was cited as saying by RT News.

Trump Backs Quick End To Ukraine War

Providing details of the conversation, Ushakov further said the two leaders also discussed developments in Ukraine. He noted that Russian gains on the battlefield should encourage Kyiv’s negotiators to move toward a settlement.

Ushakov described the conversation as “very substantial” and said it would “likely have practical significance for further work between the two countries”.

According to Ushakov, Trump said it was in the United States’ interest to see a “rapid end to the conflict in Ukraine with a ceasefire and a long-term settlement”.

Developments on the battlefield, he said, were characterised by “Russian troops advancing quite successfully. This, as was noted, is a factor that should prompt the regime in Kyiv to finally go down the path of negotiating a settlement to the conflict”.

Ushakov added the two presidents also discussed the situation in Venezuela in the context of global oil markets.



The call marked the first publicly known conversation between the two leaders since December, when the White House described their discussion as “positive”.