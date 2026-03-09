After the festival of Maha Shivratri, the first Chaitra Masik Shivratri of 2026 will be observed on March 17, 2026. This monthly fast is dedicated to seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and is observed on the Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha every month.

Masik Shivratri is different from Maha Shivratri. While Maha Shivratri is celebrated on a grand scale once a year, the monthly Shivratri is observed with simpler rituals and prayers. Devotees observe fasting and perform special worship to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva on this day.

Chaitra Masik Shivratri 2026 Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Chaitra month will begin at 9:23 AM on March 17, 2026, and will end at 8:25 AM on March 18, 2026.

Puja Muhurat:

12:07 AM to 12:55 AM (March 18)

How To Observe Masik Shivratri Fast

Devotees begin the day by waking up early in the morning and taking a bath. After this, they take a vow to observe the fast while remembering Lord Shiva. Worship can be performed at home or in a Shiva temple.

Devotees perform Abhishek of the Shivling and offer prayers. Unlike Maha Shivratri, the rituals for Masik Shivratri are usually simple and performed on a smaller scale.

Puja Samagri List

During the worship of Lord Shiva, devotees offer several sacred items, including:

Water or Gangajal

Milk

Curd

Honey

Bel Patra

Dhatura and Bhang

White flowers

Chanting the mantra “Om Namah Shivaya” during the puja is considered highly auspicious.

Types Of Fasting Observed

Devotees may follow different types of fasting on Masik Shivratri, such as:

Nirjala fast (without water)

Falahar fast (consuming fruits only)

Eating one meal during the day

Special Night Worship

According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva is believed to manifest in the Shivling during the night of Shivratri. Therefore, devotees perform special prayers and worship during the night hours.

Breaking The Fast

The fast is usually concluded the next morning after offering prayers to Lord Shiva. Devotees perform puja and then break the fast. Many people also donate food, clothes or money to the needy as part of the ritual.

Rules To Follow During Masik Shivratri Fast

Devotees observing the fast are advised to follow certain religious guidelines:

Eat satvik food and avoid garlic and onion.

Maintain purity in thoughts, speech and actions.

Stay away from anger, lies and conflicts.

Practicing celibacy (Brahmacharya) is considered auspicious.

Chant Lord Shiva’s mantras as much as possible.

If possible, visit a temple and perform Abhishek of the Shivling.

Masik Shivratri is considered an important day for spiritual discipline and devotion, giving devotees an opportunity every month to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva through prayer, fasting and meditation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]