Assembly Election 2026: When Will ECI Announce Bengal & Other States' Voting Dates? Check Expected Schedule

Assembly Election 2026: The Election Commission is reviewing poll readiness in West Bengal, the last stop before announcing the schedule for Assembly polls in five states.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Assembly Election 2026 Schedule, Dates & Announcement: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun its final round of on-ground assessments in West Bengal, signaling that the announcement of dates for the 2026 Assembly elections may be imminent. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, started a two-day review in Kolkata on March 9. The delegation held meetings with senior administrative and police officials to evaluate preparedness for the upcoming elections.

The visit to West Bengal is the final leg of the Commission’s review tour across states where Assembly terms are due to expire in the coming months.

Assembly Poll Schedule Announcement Likely Soon

The Election Commission typically releases the election schedule after completing field reviews in all poll-bound states. The Commission had already conducted similar assessments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry before arriving in West Bengal.

Assembly terms in these states and territories are set to expire between early May and mid-June. West Bengal’s Assembly term ends on May 7, followed by Tamil Nadu on May 10, Assam on May 20, Kerala on May 23, and Puducherry on June 15.

With the Bengal review concluding on March 10, the Commission is expected to announce the election dates shortly afterward, in line with past practice.

New Transparency Measure: 100% Webcasting

For the first time in a multi-state Assembly election cycle, the Election Commission plans to introduce live webcasting at every polling station across the five regions.

Dedicated monitoring teams will oversee the process at multiple administrative levels, including Returning Officers (RO), District Election Officers (DEO), and Chief Electoral Officers (CEO).

The move is aimed at enhancing transparency and strengthening voter confidence in the electoral process.

This approach builds on earlier experiences, as Bihar became the first state to implement 100 percent webcasting during its Assembly elections last year. Previously, the system was mandatory only in about half of polling stations, particularly those categorized as sensitive.

Election Schedule To Consider Local Festivals

During consultations with political parties in various states, including Assam and Kerala, leaders requested that the Commission take local cultural and religious events into account while deciding the polling calendar.

Those familiar with the discussions indicated that the ECI has considered these suggestions while preparing the schedule, as per reports.

With the West Bengal review marking the final step in the Commission’s pre-election assessment process, the stage is now set for the formal announcement of polling dates for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Frequently Asked Questions

When might the 2026 Assembly election dates be announced?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is in its final round of on-ground assessments, with the announcement of dates for the 2026 Assembly elections expected soon after the West Bengal review concludes.

Which states are undergoing Assembly term expirations before the elections?

Assembly terms are expiring in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry between early May and mid-June.

What new transparency measure is being introduced for these elections?

For the first time in a multi-state Assembly election cycle, the ECI plans to implement live webcasting at 100% of polling stations to enhance transparency.

Will local festivals be considered when setting the election schedule?

Yes, the ECI has considered suggestions from political parties to take local cultural and religious events into account when deciding the polling calendar.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 Assam Election 2026 Puducherry Election 2026 Election Corner
Embed widget