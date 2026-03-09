Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRamadan 2026 Day 19: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow

Ramadan 2026 Day 19: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow

Ramadan 2026: Know the significance of Sehri and Iftar during fasting and check the Iftar timings for major Indian cities on March 9.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 07:27 AM (IST)

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast every day from sunrise to sunset. Fasting during Ramadan is considered a symbol of devotion, discipline, charity and spiritual purification. The fast begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and is broken in the evening with Iftar after remaining without food and water throughout the day.

Importance Of Sehri And Iftar

Before the Fajr call to prayer in the morning, Muslims eat Sehri and begin their fast for the day. During the fasting hours, people abstain from food and drink while following religious guidelines and focusing on prayer and reflection.

The meal eaten during Sehri provides energy to help people sustain themselves throughout the day. Typically, people prefer light yet nutritious foods such as roti, rice, fruits, yogurt, milk, dates and water during Sehri.

At sunset, the fast is broken with Iftar. Traditionally, Muslims break their fast with dates and water, followed by offering prayers. After that, various foods such as fruits, pakoras, chaat, juices, dates and other dishes are enjoyed during the Iftar meal.

Observing fast during Ramadan is considered obligatory for Muslims. However, the fast is regarded as complete only when Sehri and Iftar are observed at the correct times. Therefore, those observing the fast often check the daily Iftar timing for their city.

Iftar Timings For March 9, 2026 In Major Indian Cities

  • Delhi: 6:27 PM
  • Noida: 6:26 PM
  • Chennai: 6:20 PM
  • Lucknow: 7:26 PM
  • Pune: 6:44 PM
  • Mumbai: 6:48 PM
  • Kolkata: 5:44 PM
  • Hyderabad: 6:26 PM
  • Patna: 5:56 PM
  • Bhubaneswar: 5:55 PM
  • Jaipur: 6:33 PM
  • Indore: 6:34 PM
  • Bengaluru: 6:31 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 6:47 PM
  • Surat: 6:47 PM
  • Kanpur: 6:15 PM
  • Jammu: 6:34 PM
  • Chandigarh: 6:28 PM
  • Ranchi: 5:56 PM

During Ramadan, people also focus on prayer, charity and self-discipline. The month is regarded as a time for spiritual growth, reflection and strengthening faith while practicing compassion and generosity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Holy Month Iftar Time Ramadan 2026 Ramadan Day 19 Today Iftar Timing Ramadan Iftar Timing For March 9
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 19: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Ramadan 2026 Day 19: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Religion
Rang Panchami 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Timing, Rituals, Spiritual Significance And More
Rang Panchami 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Timing, Rituals, Spiritual Significance And More
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 18: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Ramadan 2026 Day 18: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Religion
Kharmas 2026: Know The Date, Duration, Things To Avioid During This Period, And More
Kharmas 2026: Know The Date, Duration, Things To Avioid During This Period, And More
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget