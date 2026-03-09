During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast every day from sunrise to sunset. Fasting during Ramadan is considered a symbol of devotion, discipline, charity and spiritual purification. The fast begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and is broken in the evening with Iftar after remaining without food and water throughout the day.

Importance Of Sehri And Iftar

Before the Fajr call to prayer in the morning, Muslims eat Sehri and begin their fast for the day. During the fasting hours, people abstain from food and drink while following religious guidelines and focusing on prayer and reflection.

The meal eaten during Sehri provides energy to help people sustain themselves throughout the day. Typically, people prefer light yet nutritious foods such as roti, rice, fruits, yogurt, milk, dates and water during Sehri.

At sunset, the fast is broken with Iftar. Traditionally, Muslims break their fast with dates and water, followed by offering prayers. After that, various foods such as fruits, pakoras, chaat, juices, dates and other dishes are enjoyed during the Iftar meal.

Observing fast during Ramadan is considered obligatory for Muslims. However, the fast is regarded as complete only when Sehri and Iftar are observed at the correct times. Therefore, those observing the fast often check the daily Iftar timing for their city.

Iftar Timings For March 9, 2026 In Major Indian Cities

Delhi: 6:27 PM

Noida: 6:26 PM

Chennai: 6:20 PM

Lucknow: 7:26 PM

Pune: 6:44 PM

Mumbai: 6:48 PM

Kolkata: 5:44 PM

Hyderabad: 6:26 PM

Patna: 5:56 PM

Bhubaneswar: 5:55 PM

Jaipur: 6:33 PM

Indore: 6:34 PM

Bengaluru: 6:31 PM

Ahmedabad: 6:47 PM

Surat: 6:47 PM

Kanpur: 6:15 PM

Jammu: 6:34 PM

Chandigarh: 6:28 PM

Ranchi: 5:56 PM

During Ramadan, people also focus on prayer, charity and self-discipline. The month is regarded as a time for spiritual growth, reflection and strengthening faith while practicing compassion and generosity.

