CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Question Paper Goes Viral After ‘Rickrolling’ Students

Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam were in for a surprise after scanning a QR code printed on their question paper. Images of the paper doing the rounds on social media suggest that the QR code directed users to a song by Rick Astley.

According to posts shared by students on different social media platforms, scanning the code opened the music video of Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with many users sharing screenshots and videos claiming the QR code actually appeared on the exam paper. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet issued any official statement regarding “rickrolling” those who scanned it. ABP Live cannot independently verify the authenticity of the viral claim.

Bhai ye mere friend ka math ka paper hai bas ek baar ye QR code scan kar lo 😭🙏🏻

This was not on my 2026 list CBSE 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/CDG7wnC2gP — Aaditya (@Aadityaparkash) March 9, 2026

What Is Rickrolling?

Rickrolling is a long-running internet joke in which people are directed into opening the music video for Rick Astley’s hit song Never Gonna Give You Up instead of the content they expected.

The meme first gained popularity on the internet in the mid-2000s and has remained one of the most popular pranks online.

Social Media Reactions

As images of the question paper go viral online, users on Reddit and other platforms reacted with disbelief and amusement.

In one discussion thread, a user wrote, “Holy ****, CBSE ne 12th ko rickroll kar diya!!?”

Around two million students reportedly appeared for the exam, leading many to joke that a large number of them had been “rickrolled”.

Some users even joked about giving CBSE a new name - “Central Board of Secondary Entertainment.”

Another commenter wrote, “Best rickroll I’ve seen, just because of the number of people who got rickrolled,” while another joked that “2026 is already off to a great start.”

One user summed up the situation humorously, writing, “Peak Indian education system moment: Exam + meme culture in one syllabus.”

Several people also questioned whether students were allowed to use their phones inside exam centres to scan the QR code.

Congress Kerala too reacted to the viral question paper, writing, “The QR code on the CBSE 12th Standard Mathematics question paper to a Rickroll video on YouTube.” It added, “All institutions are under the control of Modi slaves, who are not qualified to run these institutions. This is purposeful destruction of India by OG CIA agent and his gang.”

