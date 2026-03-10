Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Question Paper Goes Viral After ‘Rickrolling’ Students

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Question Paper Goes Viral After ‘Rickrolling’ Students

The CBSE Class 12 Maths exam question paper has gone viral over a QR code that “rickrolled” students.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam were in for a surprise after scanning a QR code printed on their question paper. Images of the paper doing the rounds on social media suggest that the QR code directed users to a song by Rick Astley.

According to posts shared by students on different social media platforms, scanning the code opened the music video of Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley. 

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with many users sharing screenshots and videos claiming the QR code actually appeared on the exam paper. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet issued any official statement regarding “rickrolling” those who scanned it. ABP Live cannot independently verify the authenticity of the viral claim. 

What Is Rickrolling?

Rickrolling is a long-running internet joke in which people are directed into opening the music video for Rick Astley’s hit song Never Gonna Give You Up instead of the content they expected.

The meme first gained popularity on the internet in the mid-2000s and has remained one of the most popular pranks online. 

Social Media Reactions

As images of the question paper go viral online, users on Reddit and other platforms reacted with disbelief and amusement.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10 French Exam 2026 Today: Paper Pattern, Important Topics and Last-Minute Preparation Tips

In one discussion thread, a user wrote, “Holy ****, CBSE ne 12th ko rickroll kar diya!!?”

Around two million students reportedly appeared for the exam, leading many to joke that a large number of them had been “rickrolled”.

Some users even joked about giving CBSE a new name - “Central Board of Secondary Entertainment.”

Another commenter wrote, “Best rickroll I’ve seen, just because of the number of people who got rickrolled,” while another joked that “2026 is already off to a great start.”

One user summed up the situation humorously, writing, “Peak Indian education system moment: Exam + meme culture in one syllabus.”

Several people also questioned whether students were allowed to use their phones inside exam centres to scan the QR code.

Congress Kerala too reacted to the viral question paper, writing, “The QR code on the CBSE 12th Standard Mathematics question paper to a Rickroll video on YouTube.” It added, “All institutions are under the control of Modi slaves, who are not qualified to run these institutions. This is purposeful destruction of India by OG CIA agent and his gang.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam QR code?

Students found that a QR code on their exam paper directed them to Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video.

What is 'rickrolling'?

Rickrolling is an internet prank where people are tricked into viewing the music video for Rick Astley's song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' instead of expected content.

Has CBSE officially commented on the QR code incident?

No, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet issued any official statement regarding the QR code incident.

What were some social media reactions to the incident?

Social media users expressed disbelief and amusement, with some joking about 'rickrolling' millions of students and suggesting CBSE be renamed 'Central Board of Secondary Entertainment'.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE
