Mohini Ekadashi 2026 To Be Observed Tomorrow: Know What To Eat And Avoid During The Sacred Fast

Mohini Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred fasts in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observing this vrat is believed to cleanse sins, purify the mind, and bring peace, prosperity, and positivity into one’s life.

In 2026, Mohini Ekadashi will be observed on Monday, April 27. Devotees observing the fast often have one key question, what foods are allowed and what should be avoided? According to Hindu scriptures, consuming the wrong foods during the fast can reduce its spiritual benefits, making it essential to follow proper dietary guidelines.

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What To Eat During Mohini Ekadashi Fast

On this day, light and sattvic food is recommended. Those observing a phalahar (fruit-based fast) can consume fruits, milk, and dry fruits. Fruits like bananas, apples, papaya, and pomegranate help maintain energy levels and prevent weakness during the fast.

Devotees can also include fasting-specific ingredients such as buckwheat flour (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhara), and sabudana (tapioca pearls). Dishes like kuttu puri, pakoras, or sabudana khichdi are commonly prepared. Only rock salt (sendha namak) should be used, as regular salt is not permitted.

Milk, curd, makhana (fox nuts), and peanuts are also considered suitable during the fast as they provide essential protein and energy. Those unable to fast throughout the day can consume these items in small portions to avoid fatigue.

What Not To Eat On Mohini Ekadashi

Grains and tamasic foods are strictly prohibited during the fast. Rice and gram flour (besan)-based foods should be avoided. Many packaged snacks like biscuits or namkeen may contain flour or rice, which can unintentionally break the fast.

Additionally, onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food are completely forbidden. Alcohol and tobacco should also be avoided. It is advisable to limit tea and coffee, as they may lead to dehydration.

Important Guidelines To Follow

The Mohini Ekadashi fast is not just about food restrictions but also about discipline and self-control. Devotees are encouraged to wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Chanting the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” is considered highly auspicious.

Those who cannot observe a strict fast due to health reasons can opt for a fruit-based or light sattvic diet instead. It is important to prioritize health and avoid following practices that may harm the body.

Observing Mohini Ekadashi with proper rules and devotion is believed to bring not only spiritual benefits but also positive changes in life. Understanding what to eat and avoid plays a crucial role in making the fast meaningful and effective.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]