Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jyeshtha month in 2026 extends to nearly 60 days with an Adhik Maas.

This rare extended Jyeshtha month holds religious significance and auspicious practices.

Practices to avoid include wasting water and consuming heat-inducing foods.

Key fasts and festivals in Jyeshtha 2026 include Bada Mangal and Nirjala Ekadashi.

The Hindu lunar calendar’s third month, Jyeshtha, will begin on May 2, 2026, and conclude on June 29, 2026. Unlike the usual 30-day duration of a Hindu month, Jyeshtha this year will extend to nearly 60 days due to the occurrence of an Adhik Maas (intercalary month). As a result, an additional Jyeshtha month will overlap with the regular one, effectively doubling its length.

According to the Panchang, the Adhik Jyeshtha period will run from May 17 to June 15, 2026, making this year’s observance particularly rare and significant.

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Religious Significance Of This Month

Jyeshtha holds special importance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that Lord Shani (Saturn) was born during this month, and it is also associated with the meeting of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. Worship of Surya (the Sun God) and Varuna (the God of water) is considered especially auspicious during this time.

Despite the intense summer heat, acts of charity, fasting, and chanting performed in Jyeshtha are believed to yield multiplied spiritual benefits. The month derives its name from the occurrence of the Jyeshtha Nakshatra on the full moon day.

Ancient scriptures highlight its importance:

Skanda Purana states that donating water during Jyeshtha pleases Lord Vishnu and fulfills all desires.

Padma Purana notes that ritual bathing in this month helps cleanse all sins.

Bhavishya Purana emphasizes that fasting and penance during Jyeshtha grant spiritual merit leading to liberation.

Recommended Practices During This Month

Religious texts suggest several observances during the month:

Eating only one meal a day is considered beneficial for both health and spirituality.

Avoid sleeping during the daytime unless necessary for health reasons.

Daily early morning bathing followed by offering water to the Sun is regarded as highly auspicious.

Watering plants and caring for animals and birds are encouraged.

Donating water, setting up public drinking water stations, or gifting earthen pots is considered highly meritorious.

Practices To Avoid During This Month

Given the peak summer conditions, certain restrictions are also advised:

Avoid wasting water, as it is believed to invite Varuna dosha (displeasure of the water deity).

Refrain from consuming excessively spicy, heavy, or heat-inducing foods, as they may aggravate bodily imbalances.

Consumption of brinjal (eggplant) is traditionally discouraged.

Cutting hair and nails is considered inauspicious during this month.

Avoid garlic, mustard, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol to maintain purity of body and mind.

Key Fasts And Festivals In Jyeshtha 2026

May 1: Kurma Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, Vaishakh Purnima

May 2: Narad Jayanti; Beginning of Jyeshtha month

May 5: Sankashti Chaturthi, Bada Mangal

May 9: Kalashtami, Monthly Krishna Janmashtami

May 12: Telugu Hanuman Jayanti

May 13: Apara Ekadashi

May 16: Vat Savitri Vrat, Shani Jayanti, Jyeshtha Amavasya

May 17 – June 15: Adhik Maas period

May 25: Ganga Dussehra

May 30–31: Adhik Purnima

June 11: Parama Ekadashi

June 15: Amavasya, Mithun Sankranti

June 25: Nirjala Ekadashi

June 29: Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]