Mahashivratri 2026: Night-Long Rituals, Meditations & Bhajans At Isha Foundation

Mahashivratri 2026 at the Isha Yoga Center is set to combine spiritual practices with large-scale cultural performances, with a night-long programme planned under the guidance of Sadhguru. The annual observance will feature guided meditations, ritual ceremonies and live music, drawing participants both on site and online. Organisers say this year’s event places a stronger emphasis on direct participation, with new rituals and meditation sessions timed to coincide with key moments of the night.

Midnight Rituals & Guided Meditations

For the first time, Sadhguru will personally conduct the Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam, a consecration ritual that allows devotees across the world to participate by making offerings in their name. Registration for the ritual has been kept open and free of charge.

At midnight, Sadhguru will also lead participants through a Mahamantra initiation. This will be followed by another guided meditation during Brahma Muhurtam, scheduled at around 3:40 am, designed to align with the night’s specific planetary conditions.

Music-Led Night-Long Programme

Alongside the spiritual practices, the event will feature a series of musical performances spread across the night. The line-up includes folk, classical and contemporary artists such as Aditya Gadhvi, Prashant Sonagra and his team, Sounds of Isha with Swaroop Khan, Blaaze and Paradox, as well as Swagat Rathod and Prithvi Gandhar.

The performances are intended to run alongside the meditative segments, offering a continuous programme until early morning.