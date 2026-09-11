Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom October 10, 2026, marks Mahalaya, initiating Durga Puja preparations.

Mahalaya marks Devi Paksha, traditionally featuring Mahishasura Mardini broadcast.

Kumartuli introduces photo permission cards amidst intensified festival preparations.

With Mahalaya 2026 just a month away, preparations for Durga Puja are set to gather pace across Bengal. Mahalaya falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha and marks the transition towards the Devi Paksha, making it an important point in the festive calendar. This year, the date is October 10. Meanwhile, Kumartuli, Kolkata's famed idol-making hub, has introduced tighter restrictions on photography and videography for visitors as preparations for the festival intensify.

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When Is Mahalaya 2026?

Pitru Paksha will begin on September 27 this year, with Sarva Pitru Amavasya falling on October 10. Mahalaya is observed on this Amavasya and is closely associated with the conclusion of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. The occasion carries deep cultural and religious significance in Bengal and parts of eastern India.

The Amavasya tithi begins at 9:35 PM on Friday, October 9, and ends at 9:19 PM on Saturday, October 10. Since the tithi covers the whole of Saturday during the daytime, there is no date-related ambiguity for Mahalaya in 2026.

Why Is Mahalaya Important Before Durga Puja?

Mahalaya occupies a special place in Bengal's cultural calendar. It signals the close of Pitru Paksha and is traditionally linked with the invocation of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

For generations of Bengali families, the early-morning broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini has also been an inseparable part of Mahalaya. The programme has become a much-loved cultural tradition associated with the occasion.

Mahalaya isn't counted among the five principal days of Durga Puja, but it signals that the festival is drawing near.

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Kumartuli Tightens Photography Rules Ahead Of Durga Puja

As the festive season approaches, Kumartuli has also tightened its photography and videography rules. According to Millenium Post, two idol-makers' associations, Kumartuli Mritsilpa Samity and Kumartuli Sanskrity Mritsilpa Samity, have jointly introduced a “photo permission card”.

Photographers and videographers who don't have the card are not being permitted to enter the premises. The new measure comes as activity in Kumartuli's lanes increases ahead of Durga Puja, when the neighbourhood draws significant attention.

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