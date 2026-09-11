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English NewsReligionMahalaya 2026: One Month To Go For Durga Puja; Know Date As Kumartuli Tightens Photography Curbs

Mahalaya 2026: One Month To Go For Durga Puja; Know Date As Kumartuli Tightens Photography Curbs

Mahalaya 2026 falls on October 10. Know the Mahalaya date, Pitru Paksha end, its significance before Durga Puja and new photography curbs in Kumartuli.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • October 10, 2026, marks Mahalaya, initiating Durga Puja preparations.
  • Mahalaya marks Devi Paksha, traditionally featuring Mahishasura Mardini broadcast.
  • Kumartuli introduces photo permission cards amidst intensified festival preparations.

With Mahalaya 2026 just a month away, preparations for Durga Puja are set to gather pace across Bengal. Mahalaya falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha and marks the transition towards the Devi Paksha, making it an important point in the festive calendar. This year, the date is October 10. Meanwhile, Kumartuli, Kolkata's famed idol-making hub, has introduced tighter restrictions on photography and videography for visitors as preparations for the festival intensify.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya 2025: When And Where To Listen Iconic ‘Mahishasuramardini’ Programme

When Is Mahalaya 2026?

Pitru Paksha will begin on September 27 this year, with Sarva Pitru Amavasya falling on October 10. Mahalaya is observed on this Amavasya and is closely associated with the conclusion of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. The occasion carries deep cultural and religious significance in Bengal and parts of eastern India.

The Amavasya tithi begins at 9:35 PM on Friday, October 9, and ends at 9:19 PM on Saturday, October 10. Since the tithi covers the whole of Saturday during the daytime, there is no date-related ambiguity for Mahalaya in 2026.

Why Is Mahalaya Important Before Durga Puja?

Mahalaya occupies a special place in Bengal's cultural calendar. It signals the close of Pitru Paksha and is traditionally linked with the invocation of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

For generations of Bengali families, the early-morning broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini has also been an inseparable part of Mahalaya. The programme has become a much-loved cultural tradition associated with the occasion.

Mahalaya isn't counted among the five principal days of Durga Puja, but it signals that the festival is drawing near.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya 2026: Why Are Goddess Durga’s Eyes Painted On This Day? Know The Chokkhu Daan Ritual

Kumartuli Tightens Photography Rules Ahead Of Durga Puja

As the festive season approaches, Kumartuli has also tightened its photography and videography rules. According to Millenium Post, two idol-makers' associations, Kumartuli Mritsilpa Samity and Kumartuli Sanskrity Mritsilpa Samity, have jointly introduced a “photo permission card”.

Photographers and videographers who don't have the card are not being permitted to enter the premises. The new measure comes as activity in Kumartuli's lanes increases ahead of Durga Puja, when the neighbourhood draws significant attention.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Mahalaya in 2026?

Mahalaya in 2026 falls on October 10. It is observed on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, marking the transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha.

Why is Mahalaya important before Durga Puja?

Mahalaya signals the close of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. It is traditionally linked with the invocation of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

What new rules have been introduced at Kumartuli?

Kumartuli has tightened photography and videography rules for visitors. Two idol-makers' associations have jointly introduced a

What cultural tradition is associated with Mahalaya morning?

For generations of Bengali families, the early-morning broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini has been an inseparable part of Mahalaya. It has become a much-loved cultural tradition.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pitru Paksha Kumartuli Mahalaya Date Mahalaya 2026 Durga Puja 2026
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