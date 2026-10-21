France Protests: Why Students Are Chanting ‘Bismillah, C’est Les Ténèbres’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protests reflect wider anger, inequality, education, police conduct.

Violent protests across France have brought together students demanding better educational conditions and groups angered by the rising cost of living. Amid the unrest, “Bismillah, c’est les ténèbres” phrase has emerged as an unofficial rallying cry. Though its literal meaning is unclear, protesters have adopted it to mock what they describe as racial stereotyping by police. The slogan has gained attention as demonstrations intensify and scrutiny of police conduct grows, reflecting wider frustrations over inequality, overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and limited opportunities.

What Does It Mean?

“Bismillah” is an Arabic expression meaning “in the name of God”, commonly used by Muslims before beginning an activity. In French slang, however, it has taken on a looser meaning, closer to “let’s do it”.

Meanwhile, “c’est les ténèbres” translates literally as “it’s the darkness”, suggesting a bleak or hopeless situation. Combined, the words mean “In the name of God, it’s the darkness”, a phrase that conveys little sense when translated directly.

Its significance lies less in its literal meaning than in how protesters use it to ridicule perceived police stereotypes and highlight tensions between authorities and young demonstrators.

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Alleged Police Infiltration

According to Al Jazeera, students say the slogan emerged after a message allegedly sent by undercover police officers attempting to infiltrate online chats used to organise protests. The message reportedly included emojis featuring Algerian flags and an unconvincing mix of Arabic expressions and French slang.

The allegation has not been independently verified, and French authorities have made no public statement confirming it.

Youssef El Chazli, an associate professor of Arab and Mediterranean sociology at Paris 8 University Vincennes–Saint-Denis, said the phrase reinforced the image of police officers as out of touch and reliant on stereotypes.

He told Al Jazeera that such stereotypes appeared to disproportionately target young people of Arab and African descent, adding that the episode illustrated how state agencies seemed disconnected from the protest movement.

Wider Anger

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets nationwide over the weekend, in the largest mobilisation since demonstrations against education reforms and rising prices began last month, Al Jazeera reported.

The protests reflect a broad range of grievances, including overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, systemic inequality and limited opportunities. Allegations of police violence have also drawn scrutiny, with France’s police inspectorate, the IGPN, opening dozens of investigations since the unrest began.

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