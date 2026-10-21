India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldFrance Protests: Why Students Are Chanting ‘Bismillah, C’est Les Ténèbres’

France Protests: Why Students Are Chanting ‘Bismillah, C’est Les Ténèbres’

‘Bismillah, C’est Les Ténèbres’ has emerged as an unofficial slogan amid France protests, mocking police stereotyping as anger over inequality grows.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Protests reflect wider anger, inequality, education, police conduct.

Violent protests across France have brought together students demanding better educational conditions and groups angered by the rising cost of living. Amid the unrest, “Bismillah, c’est les ténèbres” phrase has emerged as an unofficial rallying cry. Though its literal meaning is unclear, protesters have adopted it to mock what they describe as racial stereotyping by police. The slogan has gained attention as demonstrations intensify and scrutiny of police conduct grows, reflecting wider frustrations over inequality, overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and limited opportunities.

What Does It Mean?

“Bismillah” is an Arabic expression meaning “in the name of God”, commonly used by Muslims before beginning an activity. In French slang, however, it has taken on a looser meaning, closer to “let’s do it”.

Meanwhile, “c’est les ténèbres” translates literally as “it’s the darkness”, suggesting a bleak or hopeless situation. Combined, the words mean “In the name of God, it’s the darkness”, a phrase that conveys little sense when translated directly.

Its significance lies less in its literal meaning than in how protesters use it to ridicule perceived police stereotypes and highlight tensions between authorities and young demonstrators.

Also Read: France Protests Highlight Cost-Of-Living Crisis Ahead Of 2027 Presidential Election

Alleged Police Infiltration

According to Al Jazeera, students say the slogan emerged after a message allegedly sent by undercover police officers attempting to infiltrate online chats used to organise protests. The message reportedly included emojis featuring Algerian flags and an unconvincing mix of Arabic expressions and French slang.

The allegation has not been independently verified, and French authorities have made no public statement confirming it.

Youssef El Chazli, an associate professor of Arab and Mediterranean sociology at Paris 8 University Vincennes–Saint-Denis, said the phrase reinforced the image of police officers as out of touch and reliant on stereotypes.

He told Al Jazeera that such stereotypes appeared to disproportionately target young people of Arab and African descent, adding that the episode illustrated how state agencies seemed disconnected from the protest movement.

Wider Anger

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets nationwide over the weekend, in the largest mobilisation since demonstrations against education reforms and rising prices began last month, Al Jazeera reported.

The protests reflect a broad range of grievances, including overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, systemic inequality and limited opportunities. Allegations of police violence have also drawn scrutiny, with France’s police inspectorate, the IGPN, opening dozens of investigations since the unrest began.

Also Read: 'Paris To Become Muslim City Very Soon': Trump Slams Macron Over Riots, Calls For Border Closure

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 21 Oct 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
France Protest France Europe Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Visits Durga Puja Temple, Donates Tk 10 Lakh: 'All Religions Should...'
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Visits Hindu Temple During Durga Puja, Donates Tk 10 L
World
Trump Says India-US Trade Deal ‘Pretty Close’, Hints At A Different Kind Of Pact
Trump Says India-US Trade Deal ‘Pretty Close’, Hints At A Different Kind Of Pact
World
UK To Deploy Typhoon Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Houthi Attacks
UK To Deploy Typhoon Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Houthi Attacks
World
US Denies Ordering Starlink Slowdown As Zelenskyy Accuses Musk Of Disrupting Ukraine Network
US Denies Ordering Starlink Slowdown As Zelenskyy Accuses Musk Of Disrupting Ukraine Network
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget