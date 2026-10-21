Explorer
Delhi Court Orders Release Of CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka After 7 Days In Jail
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka get relief as Delhi’s SEM Court rejects the police plea to extend their judicial custody by three days.
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka received major relief after a Delhi SEM Court ordered their release on October 21. The court rejected the police request to extend their judicial custody by three days.
The court had earlier reserved its order on the plea. Das and Ranka were taken into police custody on October 13 and sent to judicial custody on October 14. They had been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since then.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Court Reserves Order On Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extension
India
PM Modi Condoles Death Of Vummidi Ethiraj, Jeweller Behind Historic Sengol, Aged 99
News
ABP News Health Conclave: Health Minister Cites Major Gains In Maternal And Child Health
World
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Visits Hindu Temple During Durga Puja, Donates Tk 10 L
Advertisement
India
8 Photos
Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion