CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka received major relief after a Delhi SEM Court ordered their release on October 21. The court rejected the police request to extend their judicial custody by three days.

The court had earlier reserved its order on the plea. Das and Ranka were taken into police custody on October 13 and sent to judicial custody on October 14. They had been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since then.