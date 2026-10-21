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English NewsNewsDelhi Court Orders Release Of CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka After 7 Days In Jail

Delhi Court Orders Release Of CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka After 7 Days In Jail

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka get relief as Delhi’s SEM Court rejects the police plea to extend their judicial custody by three days.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 06:49 PM (IST)

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka received major relief after a Delhi SEM Court ordered their release on October 21. The court rejected the police request to extend their judicial custody by three days.

The court had earlier reserved its order on the plea. Das and Ranka were taken into police custody on October 13 and sent to judicial custody on October 14. They had been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since then.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das CJP Protest Ashutosh Ranka
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