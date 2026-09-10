The Mythology Behind Mahalaya: How Goddess Durga Was Born

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahalaya marks Durga Puja's beginning and Goddess Durga's arrival.

Combined divine energy manifested Durga to defeat demon Mahishasura.

Goddess Durga powerfully defeated Mahishasura, restoring cosmic balance.

Mahalaya also remembers ancestors, invoking collective divine feminine power.

For millions of devotees, Mahalaya is the day when the countdown to Durga Puja truly begins. In Bengal, the morning is traditionally marked by prayers, Chandi Path, and the familiar recitation of Mahishasura Mardini. But behind these rituals is an ancient story of divine power, a demon king, and the creation of Goddess Durga to restore balance.

The story of Durga’s birth is primarily associated with the Devi Mahatmya, a section of the Markandeya Purana. The text describes the Goddess as a supreme divine force who manifests in different forms whenever the world needs protection.

How Goddess Durga Was Born

According to the mythology, the demon king Mahishasura had received a powerful boon that made him extremely difficult to defeat. He could not be killed by a man or a male deity. Confident that this protection made him almost invincible, Mahishasura began attacking the gods and taking control of the three worlds.

The defeated gods turned to the supreme divine powers for help. According to the Devi Mahatmya, the combined energy and power of the gods manifested as a radiant female form, Goddess Durga.

The gods then gave her their most powerful weapons. Shiva gave her his trident, Vishnu his discus, Indra his thunderbolt, and other deities contributed weapons and divine objects. The lion became her mount, completing the image of the warrior Goddess who would confront Mahishasura.

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This is why Durga's birth is understood differently from an ordinary birth. She is not simply born to particular parents in the story; she manifests from the collective divine energy of the gods for a specific purpose, to defeat Mahishasura.

Durga And The Battle With Mahishasura

Durga then faced Mahishasura and his army in a fierce battle. The demon was capable of changing forms, including taking the form of a buffalo, which is reflected in the familiar depiction of Mahishasura Mardini, or the slayer of Mahishasura.

The battle continued through several transformations and attacks. Finally, Durga defeated and killed Mahishasura, ending his reign of terror and restoring the balance that had been disturbed by the demon's rise. The victory is central to the mythology remembered during Durga Puja.

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The story also gives deeper meaning to the Goddess's many arms. Her weapons represent the powers entrusted to her by different gods, while her lion represents strength and courage. Durga therefore becomes a collective expression of divine power rather than the power of one deity alone.

Why Mahalaya Is Linked To Durga's Arrival

Mahalaya has a special place in Bengali culture because it marks the transition from Pitru Paksha, the period dedicated to remembering ancestors, to Devi Paksha, associated with the worship of the Goddess. People traditionally perform tarpan to honour their ancestors on Mahalaya.

In Bengal, Mahalaya is also popularly understood as the day Goddess Durga begins her journey from Mount Kailash to Earth, her maternal home, accompanied by her children. The actual ceremonial Durga Puja begins later, with Shashthi, but Mahalaya sets the religious and cultural mood for the festival.

The dawn recitation of Mahishasura Mardini, famously associated with the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra, has become an integral part of this tradition. Its narration recalls the Goddess's emergence and her battle with Mahishasura, making the mythology part of the annual Mahalaya experience for generations of Bengalis.

So, when Mahalaya arrives, it is not simply the beginning of the festive season. It brings together two ideas at once: remembrance of ancestors and the invocation of divine feminine power. The story of Durga's creation reminds devotees of the belief that when destructive forces become overwhelming, collective divine power can rise to restore order.