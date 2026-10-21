Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court deemed further custody unnecessary; next hearing October 23.

A Delhi Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court on October 21 ordered the release of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, rejecting police’s request to extend their judicial custody by three days. The court directed their release against personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each. Both had initially been remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14, with the period subsequently extended by two days until October 21. The next hearing is scheduled for October 23.

Release Conditions

They will not engage in any activity that disturbs public peace. They have full faith in the judiciary. They will not call for protests at Jantar Mantar until it is removed from the notified list through the legal process. Any future protests will be conducted within the framework of the Constitution.

The court held that further judicial custody was not necessary at this stage. It observed that the purpose of preventive action under Section 135(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) could be served through bonds and written undertakings.

Also Read: Delhi Court Orders Release Of CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka After 7 Days In Jail

Court Orders Release

After the bonds were submitted and the sureties’ documents were examined on a preliminary basis, the court ordered their immediate release. A release warrant was sent to the superintendent of Tihar Jail.

The court also issued directions to be followed until the next hearing. The investigating officer must submit a report verifying the sureties, while both respondents must appear in court on every hearing date. Their sureties must also attend each hearing.

Additionally, Ranka and Das must maintain public order and strictly comply with the written undertakings submitted to the court.

The matter will next be heard on October 23, when the court is expected to consider the proceedings further.

Also Read: ‘Already Breached’: Delhi HC On CJP Das, Ranka’s Peace Bond And Key Court Takeaways