PM Modi Condoles Death Of Vummidi Ethiraj, Jeweller Behind Historic Sengol, Aged 99

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi condoled passing of jeweller Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj.

Ethiraj crafted historic 'Sengol', presented to Nehru 1947.

PM Modi placed Sengol in new Parliament building 2023.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of South India's leading jeweller Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj, who was instrumental in crafting the historic 'Sengol' that was presented to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru when the country attained Independence in 1947.

Ethiraj, the patriarch of the Vummidi family that owns 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, passed away in Chennai on Wednesday at the age of 99.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji. Hailing from a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the historic Sengol that was presented to former prime minister Nehru," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said many years later, in 2023, it was this government which had the honour of giving the 'Sengol' a place of pride in the new Parliament building.

"During that time, I had the honour of meeting Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji and expressing gratitude for what he has done for our nation and culture. His life and craftsmanship represent a remarkable connection between India's glorious traditions and our national journey. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Ethiraj was involved in the creation of the 'Sengol' or gold-plated silver sceptre, which symbolised the transfer of power from British rule to Independent India in 1947. On the night of August 14, 1947, Nehru received the 'Sengol', a symbol of power, from the Adheenams (priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion.

It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians.

Crafted by Vummidi Jewellers at the time of Independence, the 'Sengol' was ceremonially installed in the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Modi on May 28, 2023.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)