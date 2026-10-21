GRAP 1 Restrictions Enforced Across Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Deteriorates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi enforces GRAP Stage 1 for 'poor' air quality.

City recorded Air Quality Index 233, classified 'poor'.

GRAP Stage 1 restricts coal use, limits diesel generators.

Delhi has enforced Stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air pollution levels remain in the ‘poor’ category. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233 at 9 am on Wednesday, prompting measures to curb pollution. Under GRAP Stage 1, the use of coal in hotels and restaurants is prohibited, while diesel generators are permitted only in emergencies. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

AQI At 233

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s AQI stood at 233 at 9 am on Wednesday, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

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Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’, and 401-500 as ‘severe’.

GRAP Stage 1 measures are implemented when the AQI falls within the 201-300 range. The measures aim to control pollution through restrictions on certain activities and stricter enforcement of dust and emissions controls.

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Minimum Temperature

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18°C at Safdarjung on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

Other weather stations across the capital also reported relatively cool morning temperatures. Palam recorded a minimum of 17.8°C, which was 1.1 degrees below normal.

At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature stood at 17.7°C, 0.7 degrees above normal. The Ridge station recorded 19.1°C, 0.4 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar reported 17.7°C, 1.1 degrees below the seasonal average.

Despite the relatively cool morning, air quality remained a concern, with the city’s overall AQI continuing in the ‘poor’ category.

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