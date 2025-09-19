Mahalaya 2025: When And Where To Listen Iconic ‘Mahishasuramardini’ Programme

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionMahalaya 2025: When And Where To Listen Iconic ‘Mahishasuramardini’ Programme

Mahalaya marks the arrival of Devi Paksha and the end of Pitri Paksha. Discover the timeless traditions and history behind the sacred programme of "Mahishasuramardini".

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:55 PM (IST)

This Sunday, September 21, marks Mahalaya, the final day of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. According to tradition, this is the day Goddess Durga embarks on her yearly journey to Earth, heralding the arrival of Navratri celebrations.

For Bengalis, Mahalaya is more than a ritual, it’s an emotion that binds generations together. For nearly nine decades, households across Bengal have embraced the dawn of Mahalaya by tuning in to "Mahishasuramardini", a legendary radio broadcast that celebrates the creation of Goddess Durga.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya Amavasya 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi , Do’s And Don’ts For Ancestors’ Farewell

The Story Behind ‘Mahishasuramardini’

First performed live on All India Radio in 1931, the 90-minute composition narrates how Goddess Durga was born to vanquish Mahishasur, the powerful buffalo demon. The musical piece was set to tune by renowned composer Pankaj Kumar Mallick and brought to life with devotional songs sung by some of the finest voices of the era.

Accompanied by the unforgettable Chandipath recited by Birendra Krishna Bhadra, the broadcast soon became a tradition. Iconic singers such as Supreeti Ghosh, Dwijen Mukhopadhyay, Manabendra Mukhopadhyay, Arati Mukhopadhyay, Utpala Sen, Tarun Banerjee, Krishna Dasgupta, Shyamal Mitra, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, and Mallick himself contributed their voices, turning the programme into a timeless classic.

Since 1966, instead of a live performance, All India Radio has played a recorded version of the original masterpiece, yet the magic remains intact.

Mahalaya 2025: When And Where To Listen

As tradition continues, All India Radio will air the recital on September 21 to mark Mahalaya. Listeners can tune in via:

  • AIR Radio Broadcast: The original program will be played at dawn.
  • YouTube: The recital will also be available on All India Radio’s official channel.

The program blends Chandipath with devotional songs, classical compositions, and dramatic narration, creating a powerful invocation of the Goddess. Broadcast in both Bengali and Hindi, it beautifully captures the spirit of the season.

The Beginning Of Festivity And Faith

For many devotees, waking up before sunrise to the sound of ‘Mahishasuramardini’ is more than ritual, it is an emotional journey that connects generations. The broadcast sets the stage for Durga Puja, symbolising the eternal triumph of good over evil.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Mahalaya 2025 Durga Puja 2025 Mahalaya Mahishasuramardini
