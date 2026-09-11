Mahalaya 2026: Why Are Goddess Durga’s Eyes Painted On This Day? Know The Chokkhu Daan Ritual

Chokkhu Daan is one of the most significant traditions associated with the making of Goddess Durga idols, particularly in West Bengal. The ritual involves painting the eyes of the Durga idol and is traditionally performed around Mahalaya. But what does Chokkhu Daan mean, and why are the eyes considered so important?

Mahalaya marks an important point in the build-up to Durga Puja. For devotees, it signals the beginning of the festive period and is associated with the invocation of Goddess Durga. In Kolkata, the occasion is also closely linked with the final stages of Durga idol-making, particularly the traditional ritual known as Chokkhu Daan, meaning the 'giving of eyes'.

What Is Chokkhu Daan?

The Bengali term Chokkhu Daan literally refers to the act of giving or offering eyes. During this ritual, an artisan paints the eyes of Goddess Durga on the idol, completing one of its most expressive features.

The eyes are not treated simply as another artistic detail. In the religious imagination surrounding the ritual, painting the eyes symbolises bringing the carefully crafted image to life as an object of worship.

The exact customs surrounding Chokkhu Daan can vary between families, artisans and communities. However, the ritual remains an important part of the cultural traditions surrounding Durga idol-making in Bengal.

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Why Are Goddess Durga's Eyes So Important

The eyes of a Durga idol are among its most distinctive features. Artisans carefully work on their shape, expression and details because the eyes help create the powerful and compassionate appearance associated with the goddess.

Traditionally, the final painting of the eyes is treated with particular care. It is often regarded as a spiritually significant moment because the completed eyes give the idol its characteristic expression.

For devotees, Goddess Durga's gaze is also associated with her protective and powerful presence. This is why Chokkhu Daan carries significance beyond the artistic process of painting an idol.

How Do Artisans Perform Chokkhu Daan

Creating the eyes requires considerable skill and precision. Durga idols are generally made in several stages, beginning with a framework that is covered with straw and layers of clay. After the clay work is completed and the idol is dried, artisans apply colours and gradually add intricate details.

The eyes are among the final and most delicate details to be painted.

An experienced idol artisan has to maintain symmetry while giving the goddess the intended expression. Even a small change in the shape or placement of the eyes can alter the overall appearance of the idol.

In traditional idol-making centres, artisans may follow practices passed down through generations.

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Kumartuli And The Tradition Of Durga Idol-Making

When discussing Durga idols in Kolkata, Kumartuli occupies a special place. The historic neighbourhood in north Kolkata is renowned for its community of clay artisans who create idols for Durga Puja and several other festivals.

For generations, craftsmen in Kumartuli have preserved traditional techniques of idol-making while also adapting their work to changing artistic styles and demands.

As Mahalaya approaches, the workshops become particularly active, with artisans working on the finishing touches of idols. Chokkhu Daan is among the details that attract considerable attention because of the skill and symbolism associated with it.

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