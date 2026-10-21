Pakistan Refuses To Play In India-Hosted World Cup! Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB Takes A Call

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's over-50s cricket team withdrew from India tournament.

PCB denied permission despite security and visa assurances.

Pakistan cannot defend Masters World Cup title won previously.

Follows similar Pakistan hockey team withdrawal from India.

Pakistan's over-50s cricket team will miss the upcoming International Masters Cricket World Cup in India after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused permission for the side to participate in the tournament scheduled for January next year.

The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) has informed the organisers of its withdrawal, allowing them to arrange a replacement team. Pakistan had won the previous edition of the competition, held in Sri Lanka last year.

PVCA chief Fawad Ijaz confirmed the decision on Wednesday, revealing that the team had been denied permission to travel to India despite assurances regarding visas and security arrangements.

Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB Denies Pakistan Veterans Permission To Travel

Ijaz said the tournament organisers and the host nation had assured the PVCA that the Pakistani team would receive visas and high-level security during its stay in India.

Following those assurances, the association sought permission from the PCB as well as Pakistan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to send the team for the competition.

However, Ijaz said Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as PCB chairman, informed the association that the team would not be permitted to play in India.

Confirming the withdrawal, Ijaz said the organisers had been notified so they could arrange an alternative team for the tournament.

The decision means Pakistan will not get the opportunity to defend the title it won at the previous edition in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Hockey Federation Also Declined India Trip

The cricket development follows a similar decision by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, which recently declined to travel to India for the Asian Champions Trophy. Bangladesh subsequently replaced Pakistan in the competition.

Political tensions between India and Pakistan have also shaped bilateral cricket arrangements. The senior men's cricket teams from the two countries currently meet in multi-nation tournaments rather than bilateral series, with their matches played at neutral venues.

Pakistan's withdrawal from the veterans' competition adds another instance of a Pakistan sporting team being unable to participate in an event hosted by India.