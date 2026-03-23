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HomeReligionLakshmi Panchami 2026: 5 Sacred Bhogs And 8 Powerful Remedies To Attract Wealth And Prosperity

Lakshmi Panchami 2026: 5 Sacred Bhogs And 8 Powerful Remedies To Attract Wealth And Prosperity

Lakshmi Panchami 2026: Know the 5 sacred offerings, puja rituals and powerful remedies to please Goddess Lakshmi and attract prosperity, wealth and positivity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
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Lakshmi Puja 2026: Lakshmi Panchami, also known as Shri Panchami, is being observed with deep devotion during the auspicious Chaitra month. This sacred day, falling in the Shukla Paksha, is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the divine symbol of wealth, prosperity and abundance. Devotees believe that sincere prayers and rituals performed on this day invite positivity, financial growth and harmony into life.

According to the Hindu calendar, this year’s Lakshmi Panchami is marked by rare and highly favourable yogs, making it an even more powerful occasion for worship. Performing rituals with faith and offering the right bhog to the goddess is said to amplify blessings. It is a day when even small spiritual efforts can bring long-lasting rewards.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, And Bhog For Maa Skandamata

5 Sacred Offerings You Should Not Miss

  • Offering batasha (sugar drops) holds special significance, as it is linked to the moon, considered dear to Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed to remove financial hardships and bring sweetness into life.
  • Kheer, made with milk and saffron, is another highly auspicious offering. This traditional sweet dish symbolises purity and abundance, making it a favourite bhog for the goddess.
  • Devotees also offer coconut (shriphal) during the Puja, which represents fulfilment of wishes and removal of monetary obstacles.
  • Offering betel leaves (paan) along with white sweets is considered extremely pleasing to the goddess and is associated with attracting peace and prosperity.

Powerful Rituals To Attract Wealth And Positivity

Keeping the home clean and decorating the entrance with auspicious symbols is believed to invite divine energy. Devotees also offer red flowers such as lotus, rose and hibiscus to seek blessings.

Chanting mantras like “Om Mahalakshmi Namah” and performing special prayers such as Shri Sukt or Kanakdhara Stotra are considered powerful ways to gain divine grace. Worshipping a Dakshinavarti conch alongside Goddess Lakshmi is also believed to bring financial stability.

Following these rituals with devotion is said to ensure year-long prosperity, happiness and spiritual growth.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Lakshmi Panchami observed in 2026?

Lakshmi Panchami, also known as Shri Panchami, is observed during the auspicious Chaitra month, specifically in the Shukla Paksha.

What is the significance of Lakshmi Panchami?

This day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing wealth, prosperity, and abundance. Devotees believe it invites positivity and financial growth.

What are some auspicious offerings for Lakshmi Puja?

Key offerings include batasha (sugar drops), kheer, coconut, and betel leaves with white sweets. These symbolize various aspects like sweetness, purity, fulfillment, and prosperity.

What rituals can attract wealth and positivity on Lakshmi Panchami?

Keeping the home clean, decorating the entrance, offering red flowers, chanting mantras, and worshipping a Dakshinavarti conch are powerful rituals believed to attract blessings.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lakshmi Puja Chaitra Navratri 2026 Lakshmi Panchami 2026 Goddess Lakshmi Bhog
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