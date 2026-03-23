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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, And Bhog For Maa Skandamata

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, And Bhog For Maa Skandamata

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Know Maa Skandamata puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantra, aarti, bhog and Panchang details for spiritual benefits.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: The sacred festival of Chaitra Navratri continues with deep devotion, and Day 5 holds special significance as it is dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Observed on March 23, 2026, this day is believed to bless devotees with wisdom, prosperity, and spiritual growth. With rituals rooted in faith and tradition, devotees across the country mark the occasion with prayers, fasting, and offerings seeking divine grace.

ALSO READ: Chaiti Chhath 2026 Begins Today: Know The Rituals, Significance And Four-Day Puja Calendar

Maa Skandamata: Divine Form And Significance

Maa Skandamata is revered as the goddess of knowledge, compassion, and maternal strength. She is depicted riding a lion, holding lotus flowers, while Lord Kartikeya (Skanda) sits in her lap, symbolising protection and nurturing power. Her divine presence is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and fulfilment of desires, especially related to children and spiritual progress.

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Shubh Muhurat Timings

Devotees perform puja during auspicious timings to maximise spiritual benefits.

  • Sunrise: 06:22 AM
  • Brahma Muhurat: 04:47 AM - 05:35 AM
  • Pratah Sandhya: 05:11 AM - 06:22 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 12:03 PM - 12:52 PM
  • Evening Sandhya: 06:34 PM - 07:45 PM
  • Amrit Kaal: 06:37 PM - 08:05 PM

These time slots are considered highly favourable for offering prayers and performing rituals.

Step-By-Step Puja Vidhi For Maa Skandamata

Begin the day early with a purifying bath and wear clean yellow attire, which is considered auspicious. Cleanse the home and puja area with Ganga jal.

Offer yellow sandalwood, अक्षत (rice), yellow flowers, fruits, sweets, and Panchamrit to the goddess. Light a ghee lamp, chant sacred mantras, and recite the vrat katha with devotion. Conclude the ritual with aarti and seek forgiveness for any mistakes, surrendering yourself completely to the divine.

Auspicious Bhog To Offer

According to tradition, bananas are especially प्रिय to Maa Skandamata. Devotees can also offer saffron-infused kheer or yellow-coloured sweets to seek blessings and prosperity.

Panchang And Special Yog On This Day

The fifth day falls on Shukla Panchami of the Chaitra month. Several auspicious Yogs enhance the spiritual importance of the day.

  • Tithi: Panchami till 06:38 PM, then Shashthi
  • Yog: Vishkumbh till 12:22 PM
  • Sunrise: 06:22 AM | Sunset: 06:34 PM
  • Moonrise: 09:00 AM | Moonset: 11:25 PM
  • Rahu Kaal: 07:53 AM - 09:25 AM
  • Gulika Kaal: 01:59 PM - 03:31 PM
  • Yamagandam: 10:56 AM - 12:28 PM

Lakshmi Panchami Significance

This sacred day is also observed as Lakshmi Panchami, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that worshipping on this day invites wealth, prosperity, and abundance. Known as Shri Panchami or Shri Vrat, it marks an auspicious beginning in the Hindu New Year period and is widely celebrated in homes and businesses.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is celebrated on Day 5 of Chaitra Navratri 2026?

Day 5 of Chaitra Navratri 2026 is dedicated to Maa Skandamata. It is observed on March 23, 2026, and is believed to bless devotees with wisdom and prosperity.

Who is Maa Skandamata and what does she symbolize?

Maa Skandamata is revered as the goddess of knowledge, compassion, and maternal strength. She is depicted riding a lion with Lord Kartikeya in her lap, symbolizing protection and nurturing.

What is the auspicious time (Shubh Muhurat) for puja on Day 5 of Chaitra Navratri?

Key auspicious timings include Brahma Muhurat (4:47 AM - 5:35 AM) and Abhijit Muhurat (12:03 PM - 12:52 PM). Amrit Kaal is from 6:37 PM to 8:05 PM.

What offerings are considered auspicious for Maa Skandamata?

Bananas are especially dear to Maa Skandamata. Devotees can also offer saffron-infused kheer or yellow-colored sweets to seek her blessings.

What is the significance of Lakshmi Panchami on this day?

The fifth day is also celebrated as Lakshmi Panchami, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, believed to invite wealth and abundance. It is also known as Shri Panchami.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri Day 5 Maa Skandamata
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