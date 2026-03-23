Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleShaheed Diwas 2026: History, Significance And Powerful Quotes To Honour India’s Bravehearts

Shaheed Diwas 2026: History, Significance And Powerful Quotes To Honour India’s Bravehearts

Shaheed Diwas 2026: Know the history, significance and inspiring quotes honouring Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on India’s Martyrs’ Day.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Every year on March 23, India pauses to remember extraordinary courage and sacrifice. Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs’ Day, honours the legacy of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, three young revolutionaries whose fearless actions continue to inspire generations.

ALSO READ: Shaheed Diwas: The Legacy That India's Bravehearts Left Behind

The Story Behind Shaheed Diwas

The roots of this day trace back to 1931, when the British government executed the three revolutionaries for their role in the freedom struggle. Their sacrifice at such a young age transformed them into enduring symbols of resistance and patriotism.

The chain of events began in 1928 with the arrival of the Simon Commission in India. The absence of Indian representation sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country.

One of the most significant demonstrations was led by Lala Lajpat Rai in Lahore. On October 30, 1928, a brutal lathi charge left him severely injured, and he later succumbed to his injuries on November 17. His death deeply shook the nation and ignited a fierce response among young revolutionaries.

A Turning Point In India’s Freedom Struggle

Moved by anger and a desire for justice, Bhagat Singh, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, decided to avenge Lajpat Rai’s death. They planned to target police officer James A. Scott, believed to be responsible for the attack.

Their actions became a defining moment in India’s independence movement, highlighting the intensity and urgency felt by a generation unwilling to remain silent.

Why Shaheed Diwas Still Matters

Shaheed Diwas is more than a remembrance, it is a reminder of the price of freedom. It reflects the courage, conviction and determination that shaped India’s journey to independence.

The day also encourages reflection, especially among younger generations. It bridges history with present-day values, reminding people that the nation’s freedom was built on sacrifice, unity and unwavering belief.

Martyrs’ Day: More Than One Date

India observes Martyrs’ Day on multiple occasions. While March 23 commemorates the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, January 30 marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Each date carries its own significance. One represents non-violence and peace, while the other reflects revolutionary courage. Together, they illustrate the diverse paths that contributed to India’s independence.

Inspiring Quotes To Remember India’s Heroes

  • "They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. " - Bhagat Singh
  • "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!" - Subhash Chandra Bose
  • "You must be the change you wish to see in the world.: - Mahatma Gandhi
  • "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland" -Chandra Shekhar Azad
  • “The sacrifice of our lives is nothing compared to the freedom of our motherland.”- Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
  • “Give a salute to this tricolour, from whom you are proud, always keep your head high, As long as there is life in the heart!" - Mangal Panday

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shaheed Diwas and when is it observed?

Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs' Day, is observed every year on March 23rd in India to honor the courage and sacrifice of freedom fighters.

Who are the revolutionaries commemorated on March 23rd?

The day specifically honors Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who were executed by the British government in 1931 for their role in the freedom struggle.

What led to the execution of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev?

Their execution was a consequence of their involvement in the Indian freedom struggle, particularly their decision to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Does India observe Martyrs' Day on other dates?

Yes, India observes Martyrs' Day on multiple occasions. January 30th commemorates the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 23 Mar 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagat Singh Shaheed Diwas 2026 Martyrs Day India Rajguru Sukhdev
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Shaheed Diwas 2026: History, Significance And Powerful Quotes To Honour India’s Bravehearts
Shaheed Diwas 2026: History, Significance And Powerful Quotes To Honour India’s Bravehearts
Lifestyle
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, And Bhog For Maa Skandamata
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, And Bhog For Maa Skandamata
Lifestyle
Not Pak's Lyari! Hamza Ali Mazari’s Home In Dhurandhar 2 Is A Luxury Mansion In Amritsar
Not Pak's Lyari! Hamza Ali Mazari’s Home In Dhurandhar 2 Is A Luxury Mansion In Amritsar
Lifestyle
ABP Live Pet First | Why Dogs Love Humans So Deeply? Science Points To A Genetic Link
ABP Live Pet First | Why Dogs Love Humans So Deeply? Science Points To A Genetic Link
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: Iran Uses Cluster Bomb Missiles on Israel, US–Israel Strike Back Hard
Middle East conflict: Iran–Israel War Intensifies on Day 24, US Bases Targeted in Iraq
India Alert: PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting Amid Middle East War Concerns
Breaking News: Iran–Israel War Escalates, US Joins Strikes on Iranian Targets
BREAKING: Iran Strikes Ben Gurion Airport, Escalates Drone & Missile Attacks on Israel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
Opinion
Embed widget