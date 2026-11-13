Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kedarnath Dham closed for winter; worship shifts to Ukhimath.

Baba Kedar's idol journeyed to Ukhimath's Omkareshwar Temple.

Devotees can visit Baba Kedar at Ukhimath for six months.

Over 19 lakh pilgrims visited; doors reopen summer 2027.

Kedarnath Dham Winter Puja 2026: The doors of Lord Kedarnath Dham, located in the Uttarakhand Himalayas, have closed for the winter. However, the worship and darshan of Baba Kedar will remain. For the next six months, devotees will be able to visit Baba Kedar at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. The winter worship of Lord Kedarnath here has a centuries-old tradition.

Kedarnath's Doors Are Closed, But Baba's Darshan Continues

Kedarnath, nestled among the snow-capped Himalayan peaks, experiences heavy snowfall during the winter. Consequently, the temple's doors are closed annually, in accordance with religious traditions. Following this, the five-headed idol of Lord Kedarnath is brought to its winter seat, Ukhimath, with due ceremonial rites.

It is believed that even after the doors of the Kedarnath Temple are closed, Baba Kedarnath remains undisturbed. Only the place of his worship changes. This is why, despite the closure of the pilgrimage to Kedarnath, the tradition of darshan and worship continues during the winter season.

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Why Is Omkareshwar Temple Of Ukhimath Special?

The Omkareshwar Temple, located in Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district, is the winter worship site of Lord Kedarnath. The five-faced movable idol of Kedarnath is installed here, and regular worship is performed. This temple is associated with ancient traditions of Lord Shiva. According to local religious beliefs, Ukhimath is also linked to the story of Usha and Aniruddha. During the winter, Lord Madmaheshwar is also worshipped here along with Baba Kedar.

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Baba Kedar's Doli Will Reach Ukhimath On November 13

As scheduled by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, the doors of Kedarnath Temple were closed at 8:30 am on November 11, 2026. Prior to this, special prayers and rituals began at 4 am. Following the closing of the doors amid chanting of Vedic mantras, Baba Kedar's palanquin departed for its winter residence.

The palanquin rested in Rampur on the night of November 11th. On November 12th, it will rest overnight at the Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi. After this, on November 13th, the palanquin will arrive at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. This is where the winter worship of Baba Kedarnath will take place for the next six months.

How Is Kedarnath Worshipped In Winter?

Kedarnath is located at an altitude of approximately 3,583 meters above sea level. Regular pilgrimages are not possible during winter due to snowfall and harsh weather. As part of the winter worship tradition, the movable idol of Lord Kedarnath is brought to Ukhimath. Devotees can worship and have darshan of Baba Kedarnath here. Thus, the tradition of worshipping Lord Shiva continues even after the main temple in the Himalayas is closed.

This Time More Than 19 Lakh Devotees Visited The Temple

The doors of the Kedarnath shrine opened on April 22nd this year. According to the temple committee and administration, more than 19.20 lakh devotees visited Kedarnath during the 2026 pilgrimage. Now, during the winter pilgrimage, devotees will have the opportunity to visit the shrine in Ukhimath.

When Will The Doors Of Kedarnath Dham Open Again?

The doors of Kedarnath Temple will reopen for the summer pilgrimage in 2027. The exact date and auspicious time for the opening are yet to be officially announced. The most beautiful spirit of Kedarnath's winter tradition is that while the harsh Himalayan conditions may block access to the temple, the path of devotion remains unstoppable. Devotees who cannot reach Kedarnath this year can visit Baba Kedar in Ukhimath.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.