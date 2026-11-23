Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi linked Sikh Gurus' ideals to developed India.

He emphasised preserving Sikh traditions, heritage, a collective responsibility.

Gurbani and Kirtan are spiritual discipline, offering profound knowledge: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the teachings and ideals of Sikh Gurus would continue to guide India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, stressing the need to preserve Sikh traditions and heritage. Addressing a Shabad Kirtan gathering at Lok Niwas in Delhi, a day before Gurpurab, he recalled the Gurus' contributions to the country and their role in keeping alive the spirit of protecting the nation during difficult periods.

'Gurus' Ideals Will Guide Viksit Bharat'

Addressing the gathering, Modi said the goal of Viksit Bharat could be achieved through inspiration from the Sikh Gurus and their teachings.

"Today, when great national resolutions stand before us, and the goal of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) lies ahead, this journey can only be completed through the inspiration of our Gurus and the strength of their ideals," he said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends 'Shabad Kirtan' at Lok Niwas in Delhi. Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Rekha Gupta and others are also present here. (Video: DD News) https://t.co/PIv3MsDlYr — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

The Prime Minister added that preserving Sikh traditions and heritage was a collective responsibility, describing them as a guiding light for the country.

He also recalled the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji -"Kirat karo, wand chhako, naam japo" -which encourage people to work honestly, share with others and remember the divine name. PM Modi said these principles had remained an integral part of his life since childhood.

PM Recalls Initiatives To Honour Sikh Gurus

The Prime Minister said his government had taken several initiatives over the past 12 years to recognise and honour the contributions of Sikh Gurus.

Recalling celebrations marking the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, he said events were organised across India and abroad. Commemorative coins and postage stamps were released, special trains were operated, and Gurbani programmes were held across the country.

He also mentioned the national-level event organised at the Red Fort to mark the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

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‘Gurbani And Kirtan Are Spiritual Discipline’

Describing Gurbani and Kirtan as more than forms of music, PM Modi said they represented spiritual discipline and offered a path to knowledge.

"Every single word of Gurbani and every single tune of Kirtan is not merely music; in itself, it is a spiritual discipline (sadhana). It is like diving into an ocean of knowledge," he said.

The Prime Minister extended greetings to citizens ahead of Prakash Purab and thanked Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu for inviting him to the gathering.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present. PM Modi paid his respects to the Sikh Saints and Gyanis attending the event and conveyed his greetings to the Sikh community.

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