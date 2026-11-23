Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Critics highlight dangers amid rising right-wing extremism in Germany.

Initiatives and organizations in Germany are speaking out against planned budget cuts toward the work of strengthening democracy and fighting racism and antisemitism. Berlin is planning drastic savings measures in its draft federal budget for 2027, which is to be debated in parliament this Friday.

The"Living democracy" (Demokratie Leben) program from the Ministry for Family Affairs is set to receive a total of €170 million ($187 million). That is about €20 million less than the current year's budget allocation.

The draft was agreed upon by Germany's governing coalition of the conservative Union – of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) – and the center-left Social Democrats.

Numerous organizations consider the cuts a dire signal. Tahera Ameer from the Amadeu Antonio Foundation, a Berlin-based NGO which campaigns against right-wing extremism and discrimination sees many initiatives in Germany under existential threat. "In view of the antisemitic agitation, the open violence and the ever-increasing legitimization of its normalization, it is concerning that the very structures and grants which do something to oppose them are now standing on the verge of collapse," Ameer explained during a media briefing alongside other like-minded organizations.

Lasting damage to democracy in Germany?

According to the initiatives, the work to strengthen democratic civil society could suffer lasting damage, because long-established structures cannot simply be rebuilt after they have been destroyed.

The thing that outraged many organizations: The cuts come at a time when the extreme right is celebrating numerous election victories in Germany. The in parts far-right extremist Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved record-high results in several elections in 2026, most notably in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. "Especially in view of the AfD possibly coming into government in Saxony-Anhalt, we need these structures more urgently than ever," urged Amadeu Antonio Foundation board member Tahera Ameer.

The promotion of democratic civil society in Germany has been controversial for years. While initiatives and associations regularly appeal for more money, some conservative politicians repeatedly criticize an alleged one-sidedness in the allocation of public funds.

During the federal parliamentary debate on the funding program in March 2025, Christian Democrat politician Marvin Schulz supported the planned changes, which were put forward by German Families Minister Karin Prien, also of the CDU: "We need new areas of focus," he said. Projects working against extreme Islamism and antisemitism were underrepresented, according to him.

But initiatives to combat antisemitism will also receive less funding in the future. The Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) criticized cuts to the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS), the nationwideOFEK counselling center for people affected by antisemitic violence and discrimination, and the German Alliance against Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims, CLAIM.

The ZdK called on the German government to continue its advocacy for the protection of Jewish and Muslim life and secure this structurally and financially. They say planned cuts achieve the opposite and are a fatal signal to a diverse and democratic society.

AfD: 'Program to secure power by the Left'

The AfD went further in its criticism: The party called for the funding to be stopped entirely, calling the initiatives a "program for the Left to secure power for itself."

If the AfD governs in Saxony-Anhalt, it wants wide-ranging cuts. The party wants to completely abolish the renowned State Center for Civic Education and cut state funding from numerous other organizations.

In December, the AfD, which has been classified as right-wing extremist in Saxony-Anhalt, wants its lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund to be the first AfD state premier to head a state government.

A spokesperson from the federal government's Family Affairs Ministry responded to questions from DW by referring to the need for the government to consolidate its budget. The goal was that funding programs "reliably continue, also in 2027, and make the biggest and widest impact possible with the means available."

However, an alliance of several organizations does not want to give up and is calling for a complete reversal of the decision: Instead of implementing the cuts, the organizations want the government to boost the funding pool by €50 million.

How is democratic civil society prioritized?

"Work to strengthen democracy must be funded," urged Tahera Ameer from the Amadeu Antonio Foundation. "That is a priority that we are currently not seeing. And that is very unsettling."

Many organizations point out that the consequences of the cuts will not remain abstract. They will have very real effects on people who experience discrimination in Germany, Lina Mitschke fears. She leads the Berlin association "Each One Teach One" (EOTO), an education and empowerment organization for people of color. "The needs haven't gone away. But from January, people coming in have nobody to properly speak with; the phone will no longer be picked up; emails will go unanswered, if someone needs support."

For organizations such as EOTO, the planned cuts are a bitter setback. In past years, they had managed to raise awareness of the lived reality of Black people in Germany. "The experiences of more than a million Black people in Germany would be negated with the cuts," Lina Mitschke lamented.

The associations want to fight until the very end to reverse the decision. They say work to promote and support democracy is what holds society together.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)