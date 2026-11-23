Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook page suspended, affecting millions.

Samajwadi Party attributed suspension to a technical problem.

SP leaders questioned timing, linking it to upcoming elections.

The Facebook page of Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav became active again on Monday, hours after it was suspended. Nearly 90 lakh people are connected to the page.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier said that the national president's official Facebook page was temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue. Meta was working to restore it at the earliest.

In a post on X, SP spokesperson Chanchal Yadav said the disappearance of Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account was a matter of serious concern. She said freedom of expression and dialogue were paramount in a democracy, adding that social media was a powerful medium for connecting with the public and expressing one's views.

She said the sudden disappearance of the SP chief's official Facebook account raised several questions.

'Ideas Cannot Be Erased From People's Hearts'

Chanchal Yadav demanded clarity on the issue and said that if any technical or other restrictions had been imposed on the account, they should be resolved immediately.

"Remember, a voice can be removed from a platform, but ideas cannot be erased from people's hearts," she said, adding that the PDA voice would remain strong under all circumstances.

'No Conspiracy Can Stop Akhilesh From Becoming CM': SP MLA

SP MLA Santosh Pandey said the repeated removal of Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook page was akin to an attack on freedom of expression. He added that such incidents occurring repeatedly as election dates approach raised several serious questions.

"No conspiracy can stop Akhilesh Yadav from becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh," Pandey said.

He urged Meta and Facebook to immediately restore the SP national president's official page, adding that the people's voice and mandate would remain paramount in Uttar Pradesh politics in 2027.