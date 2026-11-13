Nahay-Khay marks the beginning of the four-day Chhath festival. On this day, fasting individuals bathe and consume food prepared with complete purity, typically pumpkin, rice, and gram lentils.
Chhath Puja 2026: Why Is Bottle Gourd Rice A Must-Have On Nahay-Khay? Know Religious And Scientific Reasons
Nahay-Khay marks the beginning of Chhath Puja 2026. Discover why Bottle Gourd rice is traditionally prepared on this day and explore its religious significance and nutritional benefits.
- Nahay-Khay initiates Chhath Puja with disciplined, pure eating.
- Pumpkin rice is religiously offered, symbolizing purity and humility.
- Scientifically, pumpkin hydrates and prepares body for fasting.
- Tradition combines faith with ancient Ayurvedic health principles.
Chhath Puja 2026 Nahay-Khay: Chhath, a grand folk-faith festival, is celebrated over four days with utmost discipline, devotion, and purity. This grand festival begins with "Nahay-Khay." On this day, fasting women and men bathe and eat food prepared with complete purity. The main foods on Nahay-Khay are Bottle Gourd, rice, and gram lentils.
According to tradition, eating pumpkin is considered mandatory on this day. Let's explore the religious and scientific reasons behind eating Bottle Gourd on Nahay-Khaay.
Religious And Spiritual Beliefs:
Integrity and purity hold special importance during Chhath Puja. Bottle Gourd is considered a highly sacred and virtuous vegetable from a religious perspective.
- A symbol of purity: Bottle Gourd is prepared without garlic, onion, or any tamasic spices. It is cooked in pure ghee and rock salt.
- Offering to the Sun God: On the day of Nahay-Khaay, this food is first offered to Lord Sun, after which the fasting person accepts it as Prasad.
- Feeling of ego liberation: Bottle Gourd is a natural and simple vegetable that grows on the ground, which is considered a symbol of simplicity and humility.
ALSO READ | Chhath Puja 2026 Sunset Time: Check Exact Sandhya Arghya And Usha Arghya Timings In Patna, Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities?
The Chhath Fast Is Known For Its
36-hour waterless fast (after Kharna). The Nahay-Khaay meal is a great way to prepare the body for the arduous fast ahead.
Rich in water: Bottle gourd (pumpkin) contains approximately 92% to 96% water. It deeply hydrates the body, reducing the risk of dehydration during the following days of the Nirjala fast.
Light and easily digestible: Bottle gourd is rich in fiber and is considered very light on the stomach. It soothes the digestive system and prevents gas or acidity.
Balanced Nutrition: Bottle Gourd is often served with chickpea lentils. The rice provides instant energy (carbohydrates), the chickpea lentils provide rich protein, and the pumpkin provides essential minerals and vitamins.
ALSO READ | Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey And More Bhojpuri Stars' Saree Looks To Bookmark For Chhath Puja
Detoxing the body: The combination of rock salt and bottle gourd helps flush out toxins from the body.
This tradition of eating bottle gourd on Nahay-Khaay is not just a ritual, but a scientific lifestyle created by our ancestors with the perfect coordination of faith and Ayurveda.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Nahay-Khay in the Chhath festival?
Why is eating pumpkin important on Nahay-Khay?
Religiously, pumpkin is a sacred symbol of purity and humility, offered to the Sun God. Scientifically, its high water content hydrates the body, and it's easily digestible, preparing one for the rigorous fast ahead.
How is the food prepared for Nahay-Khay?
The food, like pumpkin rice, is prepared with utmost purity, avoiding garlic, onion, or tamasic spices. It is cooked in pure ghee with rock salt and first offered to Lord Sun as Prasad.