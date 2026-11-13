Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nahay-Khay initiates Chhath Puja with disciplined, pure eating.

Pumpkin rice is religiously offered, symbolizing purity and humility.

Scientifically, pumpkin hydrates and prepares body for fasting.

Tradition combines faith with ancient Ayurvedic health principles.

Chhath Puja 2026 Nahay-Khay: Chhath, a grand folk-faith festival, is celebrated over four days with utmost discipline, devotion, and purity. This grand festival begins with "Nahay-Khay." On this day, fasting women and men bathe and eat food prepared with complete purity. The main foods on Nahay-Khay are Bottle Gourd, rice, and gram lentils.

According to tradition, eating pumpkin is considered mandatory on this day. Let's explore the religious and scientific reasons behind eating Bottle Gourd on Nahay-Khaay.

Religious And Spiritual Beliefs:

Integrity and purity hold special importance during Chhath Puja. Bottle Gourd is considered a highly sacred and virtuous vegetable from a religious perspective.

A symbol of purity: Bottle Gourd is prepared without garlic, onion, or any tamasic spices. It is cooked in pure ghee and rock salt.

Offering to the Sun God: On the day of Nahay-Khaay, this food is first offered to Lord Sun, after which the fasting person accepts it as Prasad.

Feeling of ego liberation: Bottle Gourd is a natural and simple vegetable that grows on the ground, which is considered a symbol of simplicity and humility.

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The Chhath Fast Is Known For Its

36-hour waterless fast (after Kharna). The Nahay-Khaay meal is a great way to prepare the body for the arduous fast ahead.

Rich in water: Bottle gourd (pumpkin) contains approximately 92% to 96% water. It deeply hydrates the body, reducing the risk of dehydration during the following days of the Nirjala fast.

Light and easily digestible: Bottle gourd is rich in fiber and is considered very light on the stomach. It soothes the digestive system and prevents gas or acidity.

Balanced Nutrition: Bottle Gourd is often served with chickpea lentils. The rice provides instant energy (carbohydrates), the chickpea lentils provide rich protein, and the pumpkin provides essential minerals and vitamins.

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Detoxing the body: The combination of rock salt and bottle gourd helps flush out toxins from the body.

This tradition of eating bottle gourd on Nahay-Khaay is not just a ritual, but a scientific lifestyle created by our ancestors with the perfect coordination of faith and Ayurveda.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.