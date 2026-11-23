NVIDIA's board of directors unanimously approved his return after discussions and input from the US government. The board was confident his reinstatement posed no national security risk.
Nvidia Stock Skyrockets 35% After Jensen Huang Makes Dramatic Return As CEO Weeks After Resignation
Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, weeks after his resignation. The board said his return posed no national security risk, while shares surged 35% following the announcement.
- NVIDIA reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after controversy.
- Board and US government approved his return to leadership.
- President Trump supported Huang, calling his return
Nvidia on Monday announced the immediate reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in a dramatic reversal weeks after he stepped down amid a controversy that battered the chipmaker's stock and sent shockwaves through the technology and artificial intelligence industries.
Nvidia's board of directors unanimously approved Huang's return following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it had also received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk, CNBC reported.
Trump Says Huang 'Did Nothing Wrong'
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had been speaking to Nvidia's board "directly and indirectly" and that Huang "did nothing wrong".
Trump said he spoke with Huang on Sunday and asked him to "work hard". He later welcomed the board's decision to reinstate the Nvidia chief, calling it "the correct and proper decision".
Trump said the US needed Huang's leadership to ensure the success of Nvidia and the broader American economy. He added that the government had "no reason to believe" Huang's return posed a national security risk and had no evidence that he had engaged in unlawful conduct.
Nvidia Shares Jump 35% After Huang's Return
Nvidia shares surged 35% following the announcement of Huang's reinstatement. The stock had lost nearly 33% of its value since Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair on November 8.
The sharp market reaction underscored the significance of Huang's return for investors, with the company's board's decision coming after weeks of uncertainty over its leadership.
Huang said he was honoured to return to Nvidia and lead the company at what he described as the beginning of a "new industrial revolution".
"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said, thanking the board for its confidence and deliberations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA's President and CEO?
How did NVIDIA's stock perform after Huang's return announcement?
NVIDIA shares surged 35% immediately following the announcement of Huang's reinstatement. This regained a significant portion of the nearly 33% value lost since November 8.
Was there any concern about national security regarding Jensen Huang's return?
Both NVIDIA's board and President Trump confirmed that Huang's return posed no national security risk. They also found no evidence of unlawful conduct on his part.
What controversy led to Jensen Huang initially stepping down and the stock decline?
Jensen Huang stepped down and NVIDIA's stock declined after he acknowledged an extramarital affair on November 8. This controversy had battered the company's stock value.