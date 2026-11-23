Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NVIDIA reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after controversy.

Board and US government approved his return to leadership.

President Trump supported Huang, calling his return

Nvidia on Monday announced the immediate reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in a dramatic reversal weeks after he stepped down amid a controversy that battered the chipmaker's stock and sent shockwaves through the technology and artificial intelligence industries.

Nvidia's board of directors unanimously approved Huang's return following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it had also received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk, CNBC reported.

Trump Says Huang 'Did Nothing Wrong'

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had been speaking to Nvidia's board "directly and indirectly" and that Huang "did nothing wrong".

Trump said he spoke with Huang on Sunday and asked him to "work hard". He later welcomed the board's decision to reinstate the Nvidia chief, calling it "the correct and proper decision".

Trump said the US needed Huang's leadership to ensure the success of Nvidia and the broader American economy. He added that the government had "no reason to believe" Huang's return posed a national security risk and had no evidence that he had engaged in unlawful conduct.

Nvidia Shares Jump 35% After Huang's Return

Nvidia shares surged 35% following the announcement of Huang's reinstatement. The stock had lost nearly 33% of its value since Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair on November 8.

The sharp market reaction underscored the significance of Huang's return for investors, with the company's board's decision coming after weeks of uncertainty over its leadership.

Huang said he was honoured to return to Nvidia and lead the company at what he described as the beginning of a "new industrial revolution".

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said, thanking the board for its confidence and deliberations.