Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Celebrated during the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi of the Kartik month, the day holds special religious significance as devotees worship both deities together. According to Hindu beliefs, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Mahadev on this occasion brings divine blessings and prosperity.

In 2026, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi will be observed on November 23. Devotees observe fasts, perform special puja rituals and chant sacred mantras to seek the blessings of both deities. The festival is also associated with the tradition of Hari-Har Milan, which symbolises the divine connection between Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026 Date And Significance

According to the Drik Panchang, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, the festival falls on Monday, November 23, 2026.

On this day, temples organise special prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The festival is followed by Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated on Kartik Purnima. Varanasi, in particular, witnesses grand celebrations, with the tradition of Hari-Har Milan marking the symbolic meeting of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

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Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026 Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva during Nishita Kaal is considered particularly auspicious on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi.

Here are the important timings for the festival:

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 2:36 AM on November 23, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 11:42 PM on November 23, 2026

Nishita Kaal Puja Muhurat: 11:41 PM on November 23 to 12:35 AM on November 24, 2026 ALSO READ | Tirupati Balaji: The Rare Once-A-Year Darshan Of Lord Ugra Srinivasa And The Belief Behind It

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026 Puja Vidhi

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja. They should remember Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva and take a vow to observe the fast with devotion.

Clean the place of worship and establish the idols or pictures of both deities. Offer yellow flowers, fruits, Tulsi leaves and yellow clothes to Lord Vishnu. For Lord Shiva, offer water, Belpatra, Dhatura and white flowers.

After completing the offerings, devotees should chant the sacred mantras of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva according to their faith and devotion.

Conclude the puja by performing the aarti of both deities and praying for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the family.