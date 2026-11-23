Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. It is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi of the Kartik month.
Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026: Know The Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras And Aarti
Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026 will be observed on November 23. Know the auspicious puja muhurat, rituals, sacred mantras and aarti dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.
- Vaikuntha Chaturdashi honours Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.
- Observed November 23, 2026, with fasting and prayers.
- Hari-Har Milan signifies divine connection between both deities.
- Nishita Kaal worship on November 23 offers special blessings.
In 2026, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi will be observed on November 23. Devotees observe fasts, perform special puja rituals and chant sacred mantras to seek the blessings of both deities. The festival is also associated with the tradition of Hari-Har Milan, which symbolises the divine connection between Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.
Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026 Date And Significance
According to the Drik Panchang, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, the festival falls on Monday, November 23, 2026.
On this day, temples organise special prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The festival is followed by Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated on Kartik Purnima. Varanasi, in particular, witnesses grand celebrations, with the tradition of Hari-Har Milan marking the symbolic meeting of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.
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Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026 Shubh Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva during Nishita Kaal is considered particularly auspicious on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi.
Here are the important timings for the festival:
- Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 2:36 AM on November 23, 2026
- Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 11:42 PM on November 23, 2026
- Nishita Kaal Puja Muhurat: 11:41 PM on November 23 to 12:35 AM on November 24, 2026
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Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026 Puja Vidhi
Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja. They should remember Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva and take a vow to observe the fast with devotion.
Clean the place of worship and establish the idols or pictures of both deities. Offer yellow flowers, fruits, Tulsi leaves and yellow clothes to Lord Vishnu. For Lord Shiva, offer water, Belpatra, Dhatura and white flowers.
After completing the offerings, devotees should chant the sacred mantras of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva according to their faith and devotion.
Conclude the puja by performing the aarti of both deities and praying for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the family.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Vaikuntha Chaturdashi?
When will Vaikuntha Chaturdashi be observed in 2026?
In 2026, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi will be observed on Monday, November 23. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 2:36 AM and ends at 11:42 PM on this day.
What is the significance of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi?
This day holds special religious significance as devotees worship both Lord Vishnu and Lord Mahadev together. Offering prayers to both deities on this occasion is believed to bring divine blessings and prosperity.
What is Hari-Har Milan in the context of this festival?
Hari-Har Milan is a tradition associated with Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, symbolizing the divine connection between Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Varanasi is known for its grand celebrations marking this symbolic meeting.
How do devotees celebrate Vaikuntha Chaturdashi?
Devotees observe fasts, perform special puja rituals, and chant sacred mantras to seek blessings. They offer specific items like yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu and Belpatra to Lord Shiva.