Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Migrants journey home for family, Chhath traditions.

Adults assume puja responsibilities, easing parents' burden.

Village homecoming offers solace, authentic identity, connection.

I've applied for leave at the office. The railway app still shows my ticket status as waiting. Whenever I get a call from my mother, the conversation always revolves around the same question: "When are you coming back?" Meanwhile, in the village courtyard, wheat is being washed and dried for Chhath, and a list of items for the puja is being compiled. Meanwhile, in the concrete jungle of a metropolis, a son or daughter is searching for any way, any way, to get home.

In thousands of homes in Purvanchal and Bihar, this great festival of folk faith begins not with the dates on the calendar, but with the anxious wait of loved ones.

An outsider might think that offering prayers to the Sun can be done at any artificial pond in Mumbai, Delhi, or Bengaluru. The logic is valid. Then why the intense yearning to reach the same mud ghat in one's ancestral village? It's because, along with faith, there's a mother's 36-hour fast, the deepening lines of age on one's father's face, and the childhood that one doesn't get to experience throughout the year in this hectic life.

The Mother's Difficult Fast And The Responsibility That Falls On The Children's Shoulders

As a child, Chhath meant the sweet kheer of Kharna, crispy thekua floating in ghee, and the excitement of fireworks at the ghats while wearing new clothes. At that age, we didn't even realize who was sweating to arrange the puja, who was carrying the heavy load of luggage, and how much our mothers were exhausted during the Nirjala fast.

Years later, when a person returns home, entangled in the maze of household chores and responsibilities, the same old scene shakes them to their core. Mother's steps are no longer as quick as before; she's panting as she walks. Father, after bringing back a heavy basket of soup and sugarcane from the market, rests quietly in the hallway for a long time. His hands now tremble with the responsibilities he once handled in a jiffy, and his silent need for support from loved ones is clearly visible.

In such a situation, arriving home for Chhath is not merely a formality, but a pledge to shoulder the heavy burden from the shoulders of aging parents. In the predawn darkness, carrying a heavy 'daura' on one's head, heading towards the ghat, arranging for fruits and prasad, and standing as a strong shield directly behind the mother standing in the water, becomes the true significance of this festival.

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You Have To Establish Your Identity In The City, But You Don't Have To Tell It In The Village

A person who migrates abroad in search of livelihood is judged in the city solely by their job, position, CTC, and rent. Conversations there are dominated by EMIs, career growth, and the fear of another layoff. But this artificial veneer of identity falls away as soon as they step foot in the village.

There, no one calls you by your old childhood name, not your grand designation. Someone interrupts and says, "You've become so weak!" Someone unceremoniously takes your hand and makes you sit in their courtyard. The village paths offer a few days of complete relief from the exhausting daily struggle to appear "successful" in the metropolis. There, the joy of your safe return matters more than your status.

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A Collage Of Sharda Sinha's Tunes And Memories

A traditional Chhath song playing in a corner isn't just a melodious tune; it unlocks a whole box of memories. With that melody, images of a sweaty mother sitting by the kitchen stove, a dew-soaked courtyard, and the call to leave for the ghat at four in the morning begin to flash before our eyes.

The foreigner who tears up watching Chhath songs or the scenes of crowds returning to their villages on screen doesn't necessarily know the faces in the video. They're actually seeing their own past and their lost home in that frame. This pain isn't dependent on views or social media statistics; it's the shared pain of displacement that every migrant lives through silently.

The Fear Of Time Slipping Away In The Anxiety Of Returning

Every year, upon returning home for Chhath, we find some silent changes. The children running around the courtyard suddenly seem older, the elderly have lost their eyesight and strength, and some old faces from the Chaupal have left forever.

Then, a deep fear creeps into the heart that life may not give us the opportunity to say, "We'll go next year." This is why a person yearns to reach this time at all costs. He wants to show his children the ancestral ghat where his own roots lie, and as long as his mother holds the offering bowl, he wants to stand beside her and absorb that blessing into his soul.

Those Four Dates In The Calendar, Which Are Not Just Holidays For Foreigners

Whether it's a calendar on the wall or a phone screen, for city dwellers, the second week of November isn't just about dates; it's about a countdown. Calculating whether catching a train on the 13th, or Nahay-Khaay, will make it home by Kharna on the 14th. Sandhya Arghya is on November 15th, so one must be at the ghat by that day, so that when the mother emerges from the water after offering arghya to the rising sun on the morning of the 16th, someone is there to hold her hand.

This four-day journey, from 13th to 16th November, is not just the dates of worship; it is a period to relieve the fatigue of the entire year that a foreigner has spent away from his loved ones.

Due to the lack of holidays, pressures at work, and the rush of trains, perhaps not every migrant will be able to reach home this time. But those who somehow manage to overcome all the difficulties and step onto the village's threshold know what their arrival will bring.

This time, the father won't have to carry the heavy 'daura' alone on his head. And when the mother, standing waist-deep in cold water, looks back after offering prayers to the setting and rising sun, she will find her son or daughter standing there. For anyone living abroad, Chhath can have no greater meaning than this.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.