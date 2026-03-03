Lunar Eclipse Today: From Delhi To Ranchi, Temples Closed Ahead Of Sutak Period — WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionLunar Eclipse Today: From Delhi To Ranchi, Temples Closed Ahead Of Sutak Period — WATCH

Lunar Eclipse 2026 begins today at 3:20 PM IST. Temples in Delhi and Ranchi close as Sutak Kaal starts. Check eclipse timings and religious guidelines.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 07:18 AM (IST)

As the lunar eclipse unfolds today, temples across India have shut their doors with the commencement of the Sutak Kaal, the period considered inauspicious ahead of a celestial event.

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, the gates of the Pahari Temple were closed as the Sutak period came into effect.

Similarly, in the national capital, both the Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple and the Kalkaji Temple halted public entry at 6:20 AM, marking the beginning of the nine-hour-long observance before the eclipse.

The closures reflect long-standing traditions followed during a Chandra Grahan, when devotees refrain from routine worship inside temples until the eclipse concludes.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date And Timings

The lunar eclipse on March 3 will begin in the afternoon and continue into the early evening.

  • Eclipse begins: Around 3:20 PM IST
  • Best viewing window: Between 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM IST
  • Eclipse ends: 6:47 PM IST

The event will last for several hours, drawing attention from both skywatchers and devotees observing religious customs.

Sutak Kaal: When It Starts And Why It Matters

The Sutak period begins nine hours before the eclipse starts and ends immediately after the eclipse concludes. For today’s eclipse, Sutak commenced in the morning and will remain in effect until 6:47 PM IST.

During this time, specific religious restrictions are observed:

  • Temple doors remain closed.
  • Idols are not touched.
  • Auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, engagements, roka, and griha pravesh are avoided.

The belief surrounding Sutak stems from the idea that eclipses influence spiritual and environmental energies, making it necessary to pause sacred rituals temporarily.

What Devotees Do During Chandra Grahan

Apart from temple closures, households also follow certain customs during a lunar eclipse:

  • Idols at home are covered.
  • Tulsi leaves or kusha grass are placed in stored food items.
  • Sleeping during the eclipse is generally avoided.
  • Once the eclipse ends, temples typically reopen after purification rituals are performed.

Published at : 03 Mar 2026 07:18 AM (IST)
