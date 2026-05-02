Jyeshtha Month 2026 Begins Today: A Rare 60-Day Month; Know Rituals, Significance, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jyeshtha month in 2026 extends to two months due to Adhik Maas.

Significance includes Lord Shani's birth, devotion to Surya and Varuna.

Practices involve eating once daily, waking before sunrise, offering water.

Avoid wasting water, spicy foods, and cutting hair/nails.

The holy month of Jyeshtha is set to begin on May 2 and will conclude on June 29 in 2026. According to the Hindu calendar, each month typically spans around 30 days, but this year Jyeshtha will be unusually long. Due to the occurrence of an additional lunar month, also known as Adhik Maas, Jyeshtha will extend for nearly two months, making it one of the longest periods in the Hindu panchang.

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Jyeshtha Month Extended Due To Adhik Maas

In 2026, Jyeshtha will last for approximately 58–60 days instead of the usual duration. The Adhik Jyeshtha month will begin on May 17 and continue until June 15. This rare alignment results in the merging of the regular Jyeshtha month with an additional one, extending its spiritual period.

Significance Of Jyeshtha Month

Jyeshtha holds special importance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that Lord Shani was born during this month, and it is also associated with the meeting of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. Worship of Surya Dev and Varuna Dev is considered highly beneficial during this time.

Religious texts highlight the spiritual value of charity, fasting, and chanting during the peak summer season. According to the Skanda Purana, offering water during Jyeshtha pleases Lord Vishnu and fulfills wishes. The Padma Purana states that taking a sacred bath during this month helps cleanse sins, while the Bhavishya Purana emphasises that fasting and penance during this period lead to spiritual merit and liberation.

Rituals To Follow During Jyeshtha

Certain practices are recommended during this month to maintain physical and spiritual well-being. Eating only once a day is considered beneficial and is believed to promote good health. Devotees are advised to avoid sleeping during the day unless necessary due to health reasons.

Waking up before sunrise, taking a bath, and offering water to the Sun God daily is regarded as highly auspicious. Acts of kindness such as watering plants, feeding animals and birds, and offering water to the needy hold great significance. Donating items like earthen pots or setting up water stations is also encouraged.

Things To Avoid During Jyeshtha

Given the intense summer heat, wasting water is discouraged, as it is believed to attract negative effects associated with Varuna. Ayurvedic principles suggest avoiding foods that increase body heat.

Heavy, spicy, and oily foods should be limited, while simple meals are recommended. Certain foods like brinjal are traditionally avoided. Cutting hair and nails during this month is also considered inauspicious in some beliefs.

Additionally, consuming garlic, mustard, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol is discouraged to maintain purity of mind and body.

Jyeshtha Month 2026: Vrat And Festival Calendar

The extended duration of Jyeshtha in 2026 brings a long list of important festivals and observances:

May 1: Kurma Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, Chandika Jayanti, Vaishakh Purnima

May 2: Narad Jayanti, beginning of Jyeshtha month

May 5: Sankashti Chaturthi, Bada Mangal

May 9: Kalashtami, monthly Krishna Janmashtami

May 12: Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, Bada Mangal

May 13: Parashurama Dwadashi, Apara Ekadashi

May 14: Guru Pradosh Vrat

May 15: Vrishabha Sankranti, monthly Shivratri

May 16: Vat Savitri Vrat, Shani Jayanti, Darsha Amavasya, Jyeshtha Amavasya

May 17: Adhik Chandra Darshan

May 18: Rohini Vrat

May 19: Bada Mangal

May 20: Varada Chaturthi

May 21: Adhik Skanda Shashthi

May 23: Adhik Durga Ashtami

May 25: Ganga Dussehra

May 26: Bada Mangal

May 27: Padmini Ekadashi, Ram-Lakshman Dwadashi

May 28: Guru Pradosh Vrat

May 30: Adhik Purnima Vrat

May 31: Jyeshtha Adhik Purnima

June 3: Sankashti Chaturthi

June 11: Param Ekadashi

June 12: Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

June 13: Monthly Shivratri

June 15: Amavasya, Mithun Sankranti

June 25: Nirjala Ekadashi

June 27: Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

June 29: Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat

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