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HomeReligionPradosh Vrat In May 2026: Know Dates, Puja Timings, Rituals And All About This Sacred Festival

Pradosh Vrat In May 2026: Know Dates, Puja Timings, Rituals And All About This Sacred Festival

Pradosh Vrat holds deep spiritual significance with rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, believed to bring prosperity, peace, and relief from obstacles.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 May 2026 03:47 PM (IST)

Pradosh Vrat, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is considered one of the most auspicious fasts in Hindu tradition. Observing this vrat is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and success while eliminating negativity from life. It is observed twice every month on the Trayodashi Tithi of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha.

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Pradosh Vrat Dates In May 2026

First Pradosh Vrat (Guru Pradosh Vrat – May 14, 2026)

The first Pradosh Vrat of May falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. As per the Hindu calendar, the Trayodashi Tithi begins at 11:20 AM on May 14 and ends at 08:31 AM on May 15. Since Pradosh Vrat worship is performed during the evening (Pradosh Kaal), the fast will be observed on May 14. As it falls on a Thursday, it is known as Guru Pradosh Vrat.

  • Puja Muhurat: 07:04 PM to 09:09 PM

Second Pradosh Vrat (Guru Pradosh Vrat – May 28, 2026)

The second Pradosh Vrat of the month falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. The Tithi begins at 07:56 AM on May 28 and ends at 09:50 AM on May 29. As the worship is performed during Pradosh Kaal, the vrat will be observed on May 28. This day also falls on a Thursday, making it another Guru Pradosh Vrat. Notably, May 2026 will witness the rare occurrence of two Guru Pradosh Vrats.

  • Puja Muhurat: 07:12 PM to 09:15 PM

Pradosh Vrat Rules

  • Consume only fruits or satvik food during the fast.
  • Avoid anger, lies, and negative thoughts.
  • Follow celibacy (brahmacharya) on this day.
  • Donating food, clothes, or essentials to the needy is considered auspicious.
  • Performing worship during Pradosh Kaal (evening time) is considered most beneficial.

Significance Of Pradosh Vrat

According to scriptures, Lord Shiva performs his divine cosmic dance on Mount Kailash during the Pradosh Kaal. Hence, worship during this time holds special importance. Devotees believe that prayers offered on this day bring quick results and help fulfill wishes.

Observing Pradosh Vrat is also considered beneficial for spiritual growth and for overcoming life’s challenges. It is believed to help in relief from debts, enemies, and planetary issues, making it a highly revered vrat among devotees.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 03 May 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Shiv Pradosh Vrat Pradosh Vrat In May 2026 May Fast And Festival
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