Pradosh Vrat In May 2026: Know Dates, Puja Timings, Rituals And All About This Sacred Festival

Pradosh Vrat, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is considered one of the most auspicious fasts in Hindu tradition. Observing this vrat is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and success while eliminating negativity from life. It is observed twice every month on the Trayodashi Tithi of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha.

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Pradosh Vrat Dates In May 2026

First Pradosh Vrat (Guru Pradosh Vrat – May 14, 2026)

The first Pradosh Vrat of May falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. As per the Hindu calendar, the Trayodashi Tithi begins at 11:20 AM on May 14 and ends at 08:31 AM on May 15. Since Pradosh Vrat worship is performed during the evening (Pradosh Kaal), the fast will be observed on May 14. As it falls on a Thursday, it is known as Guru Pradosh Vrat.

Puja Muhurat: 07:04 PM to 09:09 PM

Second Pradosh Vrat (Guru Pradosh Vrat – May 28, 2026)

The second Pradosh Vrat of the month falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. The Tithi begins at 07:56 AM on May 28 and ends at 09:50 AM on May 29. As the worship is performed during Pradosh Kaal, the vrat will be observed on May 28. This day also falls on a Thursday, making it another Guru Pradosh Vrat. Notably, May 2026 will witness the rare occurrence of two Guru Pradosh Vrats.

Puja Muhurat: 07:12 PM to 09:15 PM

Pradosh Vrat Rules

Consume only fruits or satvik food during the fast.

Avoid anger, lies, and negative thoughts.

Follow celibacy (brahmacharya) on this day.

Donating food, clothes, or essentials to the needy is considered auspicious.

Performing worship during Pradosh Kaal (evening time) is considered most beneficial.

Significance Of Pradosh Vrat

According to scriptures, Lord Shiva performs his divine cosmic dance on Mount Kailash during the Pradosh Kaal. Hence, worship during this time holds special importance. Devotees believe that prayers offered on this day bring quick results and help fulfill wishes.

Observing Pradosh Vrat is also considered beneficial for spiritual growth and for overcoming life’s challenges. It is believed to help in relief from debts, enemies, and planetary issues, making it a highly revered vrat among devotees.

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