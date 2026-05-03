Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hindu married women observe fasts for marital bliss and husband's well-being.

Key 2026 fasts include Vat Savitri, Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej.

Karwa Chauth, a popular fast, is observed for husband's long life.

Since ancient times, married Hindu women have observed fasts, performed rituals, and followed religious traditions to seek akhand saubhagya (everlasting marital bliss) and ensure a happy married life. Many women undertake these significant fasts throughout the year, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. According to traditional beliefs, sincere devotion through these vrats is said to help protect their spouses from major difficulties.

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While festivals like Karwa Chauth and Vat Savitri Vrat are widely known, there are several other important fasts observed for marital harmony. Here’s a look at the key vrats and their dates in 2026:

Vat Savitri Amavasya: May 16, 2026

May 16, 2026 Vat Savitri Purnima: June 29, 2026

Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya, which also coincides with Shani Jayanti. In some traditions following the Amanta calendar, it is celebrated on Jyeshtha Purnima and is also known as Vat Purnima Vrat.

Hartalika Teej: September 14, 2026

Celebrated on the Tritiya of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, this vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women worship temporary idols made of sand and pray for a happy married life and the blessing of children.

Hariyali Teej: August 15, 2026

Observed on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan, Hariyali Teej holds great significance. It is believed that women who perform the puja of Shiva and Parvati with full rituals and adorn themselves with the traditional Solah Shringar receive blessings of everlasting marital happiness. Unmarried girls also observe this fast to seek a suitable life partner.

Karwa Chauth: October 29, 2026

Karwa Chauth is one of the most popular fasts in Hindu tradition. It is observed on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. On this day, women worship Karwa Mata along with Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya. Devotees observe a strict fast without water and break it only after offering prayers to the moon in the evening. It is believed that blessings from Karwa Mata ensure long life and prosperity for their husbands.

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