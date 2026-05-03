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HomeSportsIPLGT vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Host Punjab Kings At Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Host Punjab Kings At Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs PBKS Live: Catch Live Updates as Gujarat Titans host Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Find predicted playing 11, weather updates, head-to-head records, and ball-by-ball live updates for IPL 2026

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 03 May 2026 06:11 PM (IST)

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GT vs PBKS Score Live Updates Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings From Narendra Modi Stadium Ball-by-ball Live Updates GT vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Host Punjab Kings At Narendra Modi Stadium
GT vs PBKS: Shubhman Gill's Gujarat Hosts Shreyas Iyer's Punjab At Narendra Modi Stadium.
Source : PTI

Background

GT vs PBKS Live: Gujarat Titans host Punjab Kings in Match 46 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Gujarat seek to continue their winning momentum after two recent victories while Punjab aim to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

GT vs PBKS: Match Details

Match Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Match 46

Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Start Time 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Streaming Star Sports Network and JioHotstar

GT vs PBKS Pitch and Weather Report

The Ahmedabad surface typically offers a balanced contest between bat and ball with the red-soil pitch providing consistent bounce. Temperatures are expected to hover around 37°C during the day and drop slightly by the evening. Clear skies are forecast and the possibility of dew during the second innings may influence the captain winning the toss to bowl first.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played 7

Punjab Kings Won 4

Gujarat Titans Won 3

Last Meeting Punjab Kings won by three wickets in March 2026.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Cooper Connolly, Priyansh Arya, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal.

 

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