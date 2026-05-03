Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ekadant Sankashti Chaturthi celebrated May 5, 2026.

Lord Ganesh's Ekadant form broke one tusk.

Tuesday coincidence makes it Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi.

Observing fast removes obstacles, brings prosperity.

Ekadant Sankashti Chaturthi, observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month, will be celebrated on May 5, 2026. Lord Ekadant is considered one of the Ashtavinayak forms of Lord Ganesh. The term ‘Ekadant’ literally means 'the one with a single tusk,' symbolising a unique and powerful form of the deity.

According to mythological beliefs, once Lord Parashurama came to meet Lord Shiva, but Lord Ganesh stopped him from entering. Angered by this, Parashurama attacked Ganesh with his axe, which resulted in one of Ganesh’s tusks breaking. Since then, he became known as Ekadant.

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Ekadant Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Muhurat

The Chaturthi tithi will begin at 5:24 AM on May 5 and conclude at 7:51 AM on May 6, 2026.

Ganesh Puja Timings:

Morning: 8:58 AM to 1:58 PM

Night: 8:18 PM to 9:13 PM

Auspicious Yog And Angarki Chaturthi Significance

This year, the occasion coincides with the formation of Shiv Yog, making it highly auspicious. Since the day falls on a Tuesday, it is also known as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi.

According to astrology, worshipping Lord Ganesh on this day can help reduce the negative effects of Mars (Mangal) in one’s horoscope. Angarki Chaturthi is believed to offer significantly greater spiritual benefits compared to other Sankashti Chaturthi observances.

Moonrise Timing

The moon will rise at 10:35 PM on May 5, 2026. Devotees observe the fast throughout the day and break it only after offering arghya (water offering) to the moon following evening prayers.

Puja Rituals To Follow

Light a ghee lamp in front of Lord Ganesh for the well-being and long life of children.

Recite the Santaan Ganpati Stotram to remove obstacles and seek blessings.

Offer durva grass, sindoor, and aak flowers to Lord Ganesh.

Prepare and offer modak as bhog.

Donate food, water, and money to the needy as an act of charity.

Story Behind Ekadant Form Of Lord Ganesh

As per the Mudgala Purana, Lord Ganesh took the Ekadant form to protect the gods from the demon Madasura, who was creating chaos. Terrified by this form, the demon eventually surrendered and retreated to the netherworld (Patal Lok), restoring peace.

Benefits Of Observing The Fast

Observing the Ekadant Sankashti Chaturthi fast is believed to:

Remove obstacles, illnesses, debts, and mental stress

Enhance wisdom, wealth, and overall prosperity

Bring success in tasks and fulfil desires

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]