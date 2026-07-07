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English NewsReligionKanwar Yatra 2026: Meet Virat Singh, Jharkhand Devotee Carries 51 Litres Of Ganga Water For The Fourth Time

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Meet Virat Singh, Jharkhand Devotee Carries 51 Litres Of Ganga Water For The Fourth Time

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Virat Singh from Jharkhand's Giridih district is undertaking the Kanwar Yatra for the fourth straight year, carrying 51 litres of Ganga water in a remarkable display of devotion.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Singh begins his fourth 51-litre Kanwar Yatra.
  • Rajdah Dham Trust gives heartfelt farewell to dedicated pilgrim.
  • Yatra promotes unity, development, ending at Deoghar with prayers.

Virat Singh, a resident of Sariya in Jharkhand's Giridih district, has once again embarked on the Kanwar Yatra carrying 51 litres of holy Ganga water, continuing a tradition he has followed for the fourth consecutive year. His unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva has become a source of inspiration for devotees across the region. Before setting out on his journey, Virat Singh visited the revered Uttarvahini River Rajdah Dham in Sariya, where he offered prayers to Lord Shiva and sought blessings for the region's peace, prosperity, and the well-being of its people.

Rajdah Dham Trust Gives Virat Singh A Grand Send Off

Members of the Rajdah Dham Trust bid Virat Singh a heartfelt farewell by presenting him with a ceremonial robe, a garland, and fruits. Trust President Suresh Bharti said that Virat Singh's decision to undertake the pilgrimage on foot with 51 litres of Ganga water for the fourth straight year is a matter of pride for the entire Sariya region. He added that the devotee's dedication serves as an inspiration for others visiting Baba Basukinath Dham.

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A Journey Inspired By Faith And Social Harmony

Every year, Virat Singh walks to Baba Basukinath Dham to offer the sacred Ganga water on the Shivling. He later concludes his pilgrimage in Deoghar, where he prays for the region's development, peace, prosperity, and the welfare of all Shiva devotees. Speaking about his journey, Virat Singh said that the Kanwar Yatra is more than a religious ritual for him. It is also an opportunity to spread the message of unity, brotherhood, and cultural harmony. He said the encouragement and blessings he receives from people along the route motivate him to continue this spiritual journey every year.

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Devotees Fill The Atmosphere With 'Bol Bam' Chants

A large number of Shiva devotees gathered at Rajdah Dham to bid Virat Singh farewell. The temple complex resonated with chants of "Bol Bam" and "Har Har Mahadev," creating a deeply devotional atmosphere. Hundreds of devotees wished him a safe and successful pilgrimage and prayed to Lord Shiva for the fulfillment of his resolve and the successful completion of his sacred journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

What pilgrimage is Virat Singh undertaking?

Virat Singh is embarking on the Kanwar Yatra, carrying 51 litres of holy Ganga water. This is his fourth consecutive year undertaking this pilgrimage.

What is the significance of the Kanwar Yatra for Virat Singh?

For Virat Singh, the Kanwar Yatra is a religious ritual and an opportunity to spread messages of unity, brotherhood, and cultural harmony. He also prays for the region's development and peace.

Where does Virat Singh begin and conclude his Kanwar Yatra?

He starts from Sariya, visiting Rajdah Dham before setting out. He walks to Baba Basukinath Dham and concludes his pilgrimage in Deoghar.

How was Virat Singh sent off for his pilgrimage?

Members of the Rajdah Dham Trust gave him a grand farewell, presenting him with a ceremonial robe, a garland, and fruits. Devotees also gathered, chanting and wishing him well.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
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Virat Singh Kanwar Yatra 2026 Giridih Kanwar Yatra
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