Guru Purnima 2026: Perform These 7 Auspicious Deeds To Receive Your Guru’s Blessings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guru Purnima on July 30, 2026, honors gurus and mentors.

Worship gurus, deities, and perform charity for well-being.

Study sacred texts, chant mantras for peace and guidance.

Practice self-control, respect knowledge to gain prosperity.

Guru Purnima holds special significance in Hinduism. It is a day to express reverence, respect, and gratitude to the Guru. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 30, 2026. Religious belief holds that worshipping the Guru with a true heart and performing certain auspicious acts on this day brings knowledge, success, happiness, prosperity, and freedom from life's obstacles. Let us know which 7 auspicious tasks must be done on the day of Guru Purnima.

1. Worship The Guru And Seek His Blessings

On Guru Purnima, honor your guru, teacher, parents, or any other mentor. If your guru is not nearby, call or send a message to seek their blessings. It is believed that a guru's blessings open new doors to success in life.

2. Worship Lord Vishnu And Maharishi Veda Vyasa

Worshiping Lord Vishnu and Maharishi Ved Vyas holds special significance on this day. Offer yellow flowers, sandalwood, and basil leaves, and chant the mantra "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevay." This brings wisdom and positive energy.

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3. Do Charity

On Guru Purnima, donating food, clothing, fruits, yellow lentils, turmeric, books, or dakshina to those in need is considered auspicious. Donating donations brings blessings and opens the way to financial progress.

4. Study Religious Texts

Reciting the Bhagavad Gita, Shrimad Bhagavatam, Ramcharitmanas, or other religious texts on this day is considered auspicious. This helps calm the mind and guide life in the right direction.

5. Chant The Guru Mantra Or Ishta Mantra

If you have received initiation from a guru, recite the mantra given by them with devotion. Those who do not have a guru mantra can chant the mantra of their favorite deity. Regular chanting of mantras provides mental peace and self-confidence.

6. Eat Healthy And Practice Self-Control

On Guru Purnima, eat sattvic food and avoid anger, ego, and negative thoughts. It is believed that maintaining sweet speech and polite behavior will bring blessings to the Guru.

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7. Respect Objects Associated With Education And Knowledge

Respect your books, stationery, musical instruments, or other instruments of knowledge. This day is considered especially auspicious for students. Beginning new education or making a positive resolution on this day is also considered beneficial.

The Importance Of Knowledge And Gratitude

A Guru is not just a person who imparts teachings, but also a guide who shows us the right direction in life. The festival of Guru Purnima teaches us the importance of knowledge, humility, and gratitude. Auspicious deeds performed with devotion and faith on this sacred occasion can pave the way for happiness, prosperity, and success in life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

