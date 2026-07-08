Astro Analysis | Ashutosh Rana Shares Golden Rule For A Strong And Lasting Relationship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His 'Durlabh Darshan' initiative blends science and spirituality.

In today's fast-paced life, where humans have access to all the material comforts, two things seem to be getting left behind. The first challenge is maintaining deep and true relationships, and the second is peace of mind, or staying connected to spirituality. The biggest challenge facing today's young generation (Gen-Z and Millennials) is how to balance these two.

In this context, renowned actor, author, and philosopher Ashutosh Rana spoke with ABP Live on the occasion of his new spiritual initiative, "Durlabh Darshan" (a visit to Mahakal and Ayodhya via 6D VR technology). In this dialogue, he has given some very deep and practical principles regarding life, spirituality and the changing relationships of today's generation, which are very important to understand with the philosophy of Sanatan Dharma and mythological evidence.

A Unique Formula For The Beginning And End Of Relationships

Ashutosh Rana has made a remarkable statement, addressing the biggest weakness of today's marriages and relationships. He believes that before starting any relationship, we should fully understand the other person, that is, we should keep our eyes wide open. But once you're in a relationship with someone, you should close your eyes. This simply means that once a relationship is formed, it's important to ignore certain things rather than nitpicking or complaining about every minor flaw. Sanatan philosophy also teaches that no human being in this world is perfect, and everyone possesses some virtues and some flaws. In the eighteenth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna also stated that just as fire is always shrouded in smoke, every human being and every action possesses some flaw or defect. If we look at the mythological context, the same balance is seen in the life of Mother Sita and Lord Shri Ram, where eligibility was tested before marriage but after marriage, both of them accepted each other's human limitations and kept only love and duty paramount. In today's times, relationships are breaking quickly because people start trying to change their partners after marriage, whereas closing half eyes does not mean indifference but the maturity to accept the other person with his/her shortcomings.

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Be A Sensitive Listener, Not An Advisor

During this conversation, Ashutosh Rana raised another very important, practical point that can help bridge the communication gap in today's times. He said that whenever your spouse or loved one shares a problem with you, don't immediately try to offer a solution or advice. In fact, most people already have solutions to their problems; they just need a sensitive ear that can listen to them patiently without judging them or having any prejudice. In Indian philosophy, "Shravana," or deep listening, is given the first and foremost place, whether in the realm of spirituality or practical life. The greatest evidence of this is found on the battlefield of the Mahabharata, when Arjuna was overcome with deep depression and confusion. At that time, Lord Krishna did not immediately begin his sermon, but instead silently listened to Arjuna's pain, tears, and arguments throughout the first chapter of the Gita. Only after Arjuna had finished speaking and calmed down did Krishna begin to speak. In today's relationships, people listen not to understand but to immediately reply back or to prove themselves right, whereas just listening carefully to someone close to you without any judgment eliminates half of his mental stress.

Modern Life Lessons From The Characters Of Shri Ram And Mahadev

Ashutosh Rana presented the characters of Lord Shri Ram and the God of Gods, Mahadev, as a great lesson for today's generation. He explained that if we are to learn anything from the eminent personality of Lord Ram, it is how to uphold dharma and decorum, whether it be the duty of a friend, an enemy, a son, or a husband. On the other hand, from the character of Lord Shiva we should learn how to establish harmony and coherence amidst all the contradictions of life. If we look at Mahadev's family, there are creatures of opposing nature living together at every level. For example, Mahadev has a snake around his neck, while his son Kartikeya rides a peacock, both of whom are bitter enemies. Yet, there is a supreme peace within, which teaches how to balance opposing circumstances and people with different temperaments. It is a natural process to have ideological differences in today's modern families, but if we adopt this principle of Mahadev that how to live together lovingly despite different natures, then any family can be saved from breaking apart.

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Rare Darshan Is A Wonderful Confluence Of Science And Spirituality

At the end of the interview, Ashutosh Rana clarified the objective of his new spiritual initiative 'Durlabh Darshan' and said that the best use of technology is the one which connects the human being with his roots and God instead of misleading him. In today's fast paced life, those elderly, sick or extremely busy people who are not able to physically go to Baba Mahakal's Bhasma Aarti or Ayodhya Dham, can experience that complete divinity and satisfaction sitting at home through this 6D VR (Virtual Reality) technology. This initiative is a prime example of the fact that science and spirituality are not opposites, but rather complementary. While science facilitates and accelerates human life, spirituality fills our inner being with patience and positive energy. Ultimately, it can be said that in today's changing times, strong relationships can survive not just with empty words, but only with true understanding, patience, trust and the habit of listening to each other deeply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What did Ashutosh Rana say about relationships?

A. He said that before forming a relationship, understand the person well, but once the relationship is formed, learn to accept small shortcomings.

Q. What is most important in relationships?

A. Listening patiently without judging the other person and accepting their shortcomings.

Q. What lessons can we learn from Lord Rama and Lord Shiva?

A. Lord Rama inspires dignity and duty, while Lord Shiva teaches us to live in harmony with people of opposite temperaments.

Q. What is Durlabh Darshan?

A. It is a spiritual initiative based on 6D VR technology, through which people can experience the virtual darshan of Mahakal and Ayodhya from the comfort of their homes.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.