Kanwar Yatra 2026: What Is The Correct Way To Offer Gangajal? Avoid These Common Mistakes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kanwar Yatra involves offering Ganga water to Lord Shiva.

Devotees maintain purity, face north, offer water sequentially.

Pilgrims avoid ground contact, leather, intoxicants, maintain ritual purity.

During the holy month of Sawan, millions of devotees from across the country embark on a pilgrimage on foot, carrying Ganges water from sacred shrines like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Sultanganj to perform the ritual of offering water to Lord Shiva. According to religious beliefs, the Kanwar Yatra is not just about bringing water and offering it; it is a test of purity, devotion, and adherence to rules. The scriptures state that certain precautions are essential, from the Kanwar water to the ritual of the Abhishekam. Let us learn which deity is offered the Kanwar water and how it is offered.

To Whom Is The Water Of Kanwar Offered?

The main objective of Kanwar Yatra is to perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva (Mahadev). It is believed that when Lord Shiva drank the poison (Halahal) during the churning of the ocean, his body experienced intense burning sensation. To soothe this burning sensation, Lord Indra and other deities brought water from holy rivers and offered it to Lord Shiva. Following this tradition, Shiva devotees bring Ganga water to anoint Shiva during the month of Sawan .

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Correct Method Of Offering Kanwar Water

While offering water to Shivalinga, instead of being hasty, one should follow the method as per scriptures:

Physical And Mental Purity: Before entering the temple premises, wash your hands and feet and perform achamana (water-sip). Continue chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" or "Bam Bam Bhole" in your mind.

Consider The Direction: When performing the Jalabhishek, always sit or stand facing north. The north direction is considered the abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The order of offering water:

Ganesh Ji And Kartikeya Ji: First of all, offer a few drops of water on the right (Ganesh Ji) and left (Kartikeya Ji) part of the water pot of Shivling.

Mata Ashok Sundari: After this, offer some water in the middle part of the water pot (Ashok Sundari place).

Main Abhishek On Shivling: Finally, offer Ganga water directly on Shivling in a slow stream.

Rules Of Circumambulation: After Jalabhishek, only half circumambulation of the Shivalinga is done (Jaladhaari/Somasutra should never be crossed).

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These Mistakes Can Ruin Your Journey.

Violating even a single rule during the Kanwar Yatra renders the journey incomplete or broken. Following these key rules is mandatory during the journey:

Avoid Letting The Kanwar Touch The Ground: The Kanwar is never placed directly on the ground. When resting, it must be hung on a stand or a tree branch. If the Kanwar filled with water touches the ground, the water is considered impure and must be refilled.

Prohibition Of Leather Items: Use of leather items like belts, shoes, purses etc. is strictly prohibited during the journey.

Stay Away From Tamasic Food, Intoxicants: Complete abstinence from satvik food, celibacy and any kind of intoxicants (alcohol, cigarettes, gutkha) is necessary till the completion of the journey.

Bathing Again After Defecation: After defecation or resting on the travel route, the Kanwar is not touched without taking a bath.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

