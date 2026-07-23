When Is Onam In 2026? Discover The 10-Day Celebration, Rituals, And Cultural Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Onam, celebrated August 26, 2026, welcomes mythological King Mahabali annually.

This 10-day festival signifies prosperity, equality, happiness, and harvest.

Grand Onasadya feast, a traditional meal, symbolizes togetherness and unity.

Kerala's most famous festival, Onam, will be celebrated this year on August 26, 2026. The Malayali community, in particular, celebrates it with great fanfare during the month of Chingam in the Malay calendar. Religious belief holds that Onam is a festival to welcome King Mahabali. According to the Bhagavata Purana and Vamana Purana, Lord Vishnu, in the form of Vamana, appointed King Mahabali as the ruler of the underworld. Mahabali requested the boon of meeting his subjects once a year. It is believed that Onam is celebrated in his memory on that occasion. See more information about Onam here.

Onam Is A 10-Day Festival

Onam begins with the Atham nakshatra and concludes on the Thiruvonam nakshatra. According to Malayali folk tradition, Onam is not just a religious festival, but a celebration of prosperity, equality, happiness, and harvest.

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Atham: Onam begins, Pookkalam (flower rangoli) is made in homes. Chithira: Cleaning of the house and extension of Pookkalam. Chodi: Tradition of buying new clothes and gifts. Visakam: Preparations for Onasadya (special feast) begin. Anizham: Organises the famous boat race (Vallamkali). Thriketa: Gathering of family and relatives. Moolam: Special pujas and cultural programmes in temples. Poordam: Installation of the idols of King Mahabali and Lord Vamana. Uthradam: Also known as the "First Onam," it is believed that King Mahabali arrived in Kerala on this day. Thiruvonam: The main and most important day of Onam. Special pujas, Onasadya, Pookkalam, traditional dances and cultural programs are held on this day.

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What Is The Significance Of Onasadya?

Onasadhya is considered the most important attraction of Onam. It is a traditional vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf, consisting of 20 to 30 or more dishes such as rice, sambar, avial, olan, thoran, kootu curry, rasam, pachadi, inji puli, pickles, papad, banana chips, and finally payasam, or kheer. According to Malayali tradition, Onasadhya is not just a meal, but a symbol of equality, hospitality, and togetherness. On this day, family members and guests share a meal together, conveying a message of mutual love and unity.

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