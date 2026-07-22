Why Is Lord Shiva Offered Water? The Story of Samudra Manthan, Halahal Poison And Neelkanth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samudra Manthan spiritually symbolizes digesting life's internal, mental poisons.

The month of Shravan (Sawan) holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma. According to mythological beliefs and the chronology of the Shiva Purana, the historic churning of the ocean between the gods and demons reached its peak during this sacred month. Let us explore the deep connection between this sacred month, the churning of the ocean, and the 'Neelkanth' form of Lord Shiva.

Why Did Halahal Poison Descend In The Month Of Sawan?

According to the Shiva Purana, when the gods and demons began churning the ocean of milk seeking nectar, Mount Mandara served as the churning rod and King of Serpents Vasuki served as the rope. During this churning, the first thing that emerged was the deadly poison "Halahal" (Kalakut) . The intense flames and heat of this poison wreaked havoc throughout the universe. This entire incident occurred during the month of Sawan. When no other way was found to save the universe, Lord Shiva drank the deadly poison for the welfare of the people. To counter the effects of the poison, Mother Parvati touched Shiva's throat, causing it to stop, causing his throat to turn blue, and he became known as "Neelkanth . " This is why all the gods and goddesses continuously offered water to Mahadev to cool his body from the intense heat of the poison. This historic event marked the beginning of the unbroken tradition of offering water to Mahadev during the month of Sawan.

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Practical And Spiritual Message Of Samudra Manthan

According to religious scholars and the spiritual perspective of the Shiva Purana, the story of Samudra Manthan is not just a mythological event, but also reflects the conflict within human life and mind:

The churning of the mind and the poison of vices: When a person progresses on the path of devotion or virtuous deeds, there is a friction between good and bad thoughts (gods and demons) within them. This churning of thoughts first releases the poison of anger, ego, and jealousy.

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Only the Shiva Tattva has the ability to digest poison: It is difficult for worldly people to digest the bitterness of others or the poison of life's stress. This ability is only possessed by the "Shiva Tattva" (true devotion and boundless patience). Therefore, one should surrender the mental stress of life to Mahadev.

Symbol of Control Over the Five Senses: According to mythology, during the churning of the ocean, five divine cows, including Kamadhenu, emerged after the poison. From a spiritual perspective, these five cows symbolize our five senses (eyes, ears, nose, tongue, and skin). If a person learns to control these five senses while living in this world, his life becomes beneficial.

The True Essence Of Shiva Devotion In Sawan

From both a religious and practical perspective, this holy month of Sawan teaches us to remain calm even in adverse circumstances. Just as Lord Shiva swallowed poison to protect the world, we too must forget the bitterness in society and family and spread the nectar of love and goodwill. This is the true spiritual secret of worshipping Shiva in Sawan.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

