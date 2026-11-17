As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) usher in a new era by appointing Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their Team Mentor ahead of IPL 2027, the spotlight turns back to his extraordinary record as CSK captain in IPL history. Having officially stepped away from playing in the tournament, Dhoni transitions into the dugout leaving behind a leadership benchmark that remains unrivaled in franchise T20 cricket.

Since taking the reins in the inaugural 2008 season, MS Dhoni transformed Chennai into the most consistent powerhouse in the league. Across 221 IPL matches at the helm of CSK (244 T20 matches overall for the franchise, including the Champions League T20), he steered the Men in Yellow to five IPL championships (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023) and two Champions League T20 crowns (2010, 2014).

MS Dhoni's Captaincy Record for CSK

- Matches as CSK Captain: 244 (235 for Rising Pune Supergiant + in IPL, 244 overall T20s for CSK)

- Matches Won: 145

- Matches Lost: 96

- Tied / No Result: 1 Tied, 2 No Result

- Win Percentage: Approximately 59.42%

- IPL Titles Won: 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)

- IPL Finals Reached: 10

- Playoff Appearances: 12 editions

- Champions League T20 Titles: 2 (2010, 2014)

(Note: In overall IPL history - including his 14 matches leading Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 - Dhoni captained a record 235 IPL games with 136 wins and a 58.37% win rate.)

Defining Milestones of MS Dhoni Era

Joint-Most IPL Trophies: MS Dhoni holds the joint record for the most IPL titles won by a captain (5), standing level with former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. He was also the first captain to successfully defend an IPL title (2010 and 2011).

Unmatched Playoff Consistency: Under Dhoni's guidance, CSK reached the IPL playoffs in 12 different editions and contested 10 finals - a level of sustained dominance no other franchise has matched.

Passing the Torch: MS Dhoni led CSK from 2008 through 2025 - save for a brief spell under Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 before handing full-time duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad - and now steps into a mentor role to guide the next generation of Super Kings.