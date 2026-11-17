Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Annual Jagaddhatri Puja honors Goddess Durga, celebrated November 18.

Festivities occur grandly across West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Tripura.

Goddess Jagaddhatri, on lion, signifies humility conquering human pride.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2026: Jagaddhatri Puja is celebrated every year on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, around a month after Sharadiya Navratri. Dedicated to Goddess Jagaddhatri, a powerful and benevolent form of Goddess Durga, the festival is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm, particularly in West Bengal.

Goddess Jagaddhatri is worshipped as the protector and nurturer of the universe. This year, Jagaddhatri Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The festival is also observed in parts of Bihar, Odisha and Tripura, where devotees follow local traditions and rituals.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Jagaddhatri Puja falls on Kartik Shukla Navami. The Navami Tithi timings for 2026 are as follows:

Jagaddhatri Puja Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Navami Tithi Begins: November 18, 2026, at 6:04 AM

November 18, 2026, at 6:04 AM Navami Tithi Ends: November 19, 2026, at 7:05 AM

As per the Udaya Tithi tradition, Goddess Jagaddhatri will be worshipped and religious rituals will be performed throughout November 18.

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Jagaddhatri Puja Celebrations In West Bengal, Bihar And Other States

Jagaddhatri Puja is celebrated on a grand scale in West Bengal, with some of the most prominent festivities taking place in Chandannagar in Hooghly district and Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

The celebrations in these places are comparable to the grandeur of Durga Puja, with elaborate pandals and spectacular lighting arrangements attracting devotees and visitors.

Apart from West Bengal, the festival is also observed in Odisha, Tripura and the Mithilanchal region of Bihar, particularly Madhubani, where devotees worship Goddess Jagaddhatri according to local customs and traditions.

Goddess Jagaddhatri's Appearance And Religious Significance

According to religious beliefs and traditional depictions, Goddess Jagaddhatri is portrayed as a calm, radiant and compassionate form of the divine.

She is depicted wearing red garments and riding a lion. The goddess has four arms, holding a conch, discus, bow and arrow. She is also depicted with three eyes, symbolising her power to protect righteousness and truth.

One of the most significant features of her idol is an elephant shown beneath the lion's paws. According to mythology, the elephant represents Karindrasura, a demon symbolising human pride and ego.

The depiction conveys the message that no matter how powerful arrogance may appear, humility and truth ultimately triumph.

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How To Perform Jagaddhatri Puja At Home

Devotees can also worship Goddess Jagaddhatri at home by following these simple rituals:

Take A Bath And Make A Resolution: Wake up before sunrise, take a bath, wear clean clothes and take a vow to perform the puja with devotion.

Wake up before sunrise, take a bath, wear clean clothes and take a vow to perform the puja with devotion. Prepare The Puja Altar: Clean the prayer area, place a red cloth on a wooden platform and install an idol or picture of Goddess Jagaddhatri.

Clean the prayer area, place a red cloth on a wooden platform and install an idol or picture of Goddess Jagaddhatri. Offer Flowers And Other Items: Offer red flowers, especially hibiscus, along with garlands, roli, sandalwood paste and Akshat (unbroken rice grains).

Offer red flowers, especially hibiscus, along with garlands, roli, sandalwood paste and Akshat (unbroken rice grains). Light A Diya And Prepare Bhog: Light a lamp using pure ghee and burn incense sticks. Offer seasonal fruits, sweets and homemade Satvik dishes to the goddess.

Light a lamp using pure ghee and burn incense sticks. Offer seasonal fruits, sweets and homemade Satvik dishes to the goddess. Chant Mantras And Perform Aarti: Recite the mantras from Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa with devotion. Conclude the puja by performing aarti with camphor and praying for the family's happiness and prosperity.