Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul recalled parents' affectionate bond during memoir launch.

He later observed other parents did not behave similarly.

Assam CM Sarma criticized Rahul for embarrassing his mother.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a personal childhood memory about his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, at the launch of his mother's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Recalling their closeness, Rahul said his father would often be present during mealtimes, with his mother sitting on his lap. As a child, he assumed this was a normal part of family life.

The anecdote, however, drew a reaction from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks. Taking to social media, Sarma said Rahul had failed to spare his mother embarrassment even on an important occasion in her life.

The Assam Chief Minister also took a dig at the Congress leader, saying that the country had long understood the situation and that he hoped Sonia Gandhi would now understand it as well. In another jibe directed at Rahul, Sarma said that "this product has now gone beyond launches and re-launches".

Rahul Gandhi Recalls Parents' Close Bond

Speaking at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Rahul Gandhi recalled how his parents would spend time together during lunch and dinner. He said Rajiv Gandhi would often be at home during mealtimes, while Sonia Gandhi would sit on his lap.

Rahul described the sight as a regular occurrence during his childhood. He said he had initially believed that this was how parents normally behaved with each other.

However, his perception changed when he began visiting the homes of his friends. Rahul said he noticed that their mothers did not sit on their fathers' laps, unlike what he had grown accustomed to seeing at home.

He recalled asking his friends why their mothers did not sit on their fathers' laps. The contrast between his own family life and what he observed in other households made him realise that his parents' way of expressing affection was not something he encountered everywhere.

'I Saw My Parents Fighting Only Once': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also spoke about the disagreements between his parents, saying that although he had seen them argue on several occasions, he had witnessed them fight only once.

He described that incident as the first and last time he saw Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have a fight during his childhood.

Rahul also brought up former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was present at the book launch, while recounting the incident. He referred to Singh in connection with the story of the only fight he remembered witnessing between his parents.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to criticise the Congress leader.

Sarma said Rahul had not been able to prevent his mother from facing embarrassment even on a special day in her life. He added that the country had understood this for a long time and expressed hope that Sonia Gandhi would now understand it too.

Taking a further swipe at Rahul, the Assam Chief Minister said that "this product has now gone beyond launches and re-launches". His remarks came after Rahul shared the childhood anecdote at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.