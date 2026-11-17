Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Phillipines' Manila as the Quad leaders gathered for an engagement on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Quad leaders - US President Donald Trump, Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, in Manila, Philippines. (Pic: White House/YouTube) https://t.co/PnDR1SNCQB November 17, 2026

The meeting, being held on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia summits, is the first Quad leaders’ summit since September 2024 and the first since Trump began his second term as US President.

While replying to a reporter when all the leaders were standing together for a photo, Trump praised PM Modi, describing him as a “very tough man” during the Quad leaders’ meeting in Manila, Philippines.

“By the way, Modi is a very tough man, just in case. And Sanae Takaichi may be even tougher. Albanese and me are okay,” Trump said, referring to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

#WATCH | Manila, Philippines | US President Donald Trump says, "...He (PM Modi) is a very tough man, just in case and she (Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi) may be even tougher. We're okay, too..." "We have a great relationship with these people and these countries. Right from the beginning. I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people. They're friends of mine. So that helps...By the way, he's a very tough man, just in case and she may be even tougher. We're okay, too..." (Video Source: The White House) — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

Trump was also asked about Nvidia's decision to establish a national security export control oversight committee. Calling it a good move, the US President said, “It's a good idea. It's a great company. It's a great idea.” He was subsequently questioned about recent outages affecting Microsoft services and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Responding to concerns over the disruptions, Trump said, “It's life. When you're big and powerful, things like that happen. It's fine.”

Trump Speaks On Russia-Iran Casualties

Trump also made a claim about casualties in the Russia-Iran conflict, saying that 25,000 lives were being lost every month.

“25,000 lives a month are lost in Russia-Iran. Can you imagine that? 32,000 last month,” he said.

When asked whether there was an imminent threat to Washington, DC, from Iran, Trump issued a warning, saying, “If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.”

Modi-Trump Meeting Ahead Of US President's China Visit

The Quad summit in Manila carries diplomatic significance as Trump is scheduled to travel to China's Shenzhen city for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 19.

According to a Bloomberg report citing Indian and Japanese diplomats, economic security is expected to be a major focus of the Quad discussions. Key issues include emerging and sensitive technologies, critical minerals, uninterrupted supply chains and major infrastructure projects.

The leaders are also expected to discuss maritime security, commercial shipping, artificial intelligence, undersea cables and disaster relief, according to reports on the summit's agenda.

Quad Summit Agenda Includes Maritime Security, Critical Minerals

The Manila meeting comes amid continuing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, including maritime disputes between the Philippines and China.

Security of commercial shipping, critical mineral supply chains and developments in the Middle East are among the key issues featuring in the summit's agenda.

The grouping, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, has focused on cooperation to promote a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region.

Trump Faces Protests During Manila Visit

Trump's visit to Manila also drew protests, with demonstrators taking to the streets for the fifth consecutive day to oppose his policies and the US role in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

According to Reuters, protesters burned effigies of the US President and demanded an immediate end to the war in the Middle East. Demonstrators also called for the cancellation of the US-led supply chain initiative, Pax Silica.