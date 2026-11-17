Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPI fraud exploiting Android OS prompts NPCI to discuss Google.

Malicious apps misuse Android permissions, stealing users' payment data.

Industry proposes stricter checks for third-party APK app installs.

India's digital payments industry is seeking Google's intervention to tackle a growing form of UPI fraud in which cyber criminals exploit vulnerabilities in Android phones rather than relying solely on users to disclose their banking details.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network, has initiated discussions with Google to strengthen security at the Android operating system level, according to a report by The Economic Times on November 17.

The move follows concerns raised by payment companies that existing safeguards may not be sufficient to prevent fraudsters from accessing users' phones through malicious applications and misused system-level permissions.

Traditional UPI fraud alerts have largely focused on familiar tactics, including tricking users into sharing one-time passwords (OTPs) or UPI PINs, scanning fraudulent QR codes and approving payment requests from unknown individuals.

However, the latest concerns point to a more complex threat, with criminals allegedly finding ways to interfere with phones and payment applications without users necessarily being aware of it.

How Fraudsters Are Exploiting Android Permissions

According to The Economic Times report, some fraudsters use malicious applications, including those installed from sources outside official app stores, to gain access to parts of a user's phone.

Such applications can misuse Android permissions to interfere with other apps. One feature that has raised concern is the 'display over other apps' permission, which allows an application to appear on top of another app currently in use.

Criminals could potentially exploit this feature when a user opens a payment application and enters their UPI PIN. A malicious screen overlay could capture the sensitive information and transmit it to the attacker.

The concern is that payment applications may not always be able to detect or prevent these attacks because the vulnerability could lie within the phone's operating system rather than the payment app itself.

Payment companies have consequently called for stronger safeguards at the Android level. NPCI has taken up the matter with Google following concerns from payment apps about fraud cases that could also leave them exposed to financial liability.

The discussions are aimed at preventing suspicious applications from misusing sensitive permissions to access payment-related information.

APK Files, Screen Overlays Under Scanner

One suggestion raised by a payment industry official is to introduce stricter checks for applications installed through APK files from sources outside trusted app stores.

Under the proposal, such applications could face additional scrutiny before being granted access to sensitive Android features, including accessibility services, device administration and screen overlays.

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While these permissions serve legitimate purposes for many applications, they can also be exploited by malicious actors. Tighter controls could make it more difficult for unfamiliar apps to take control of a device or interfere with banking transactions.

Why NPCI Wants Google's Intervention

The issue assumes significance because Android has a wide user base in India, where millions of people rely on UPI for routine transactions.

Although payment applications have their own security mechanisms, they have limited control over activities at the operating system level. If a malicious application gains access to sensitive device functions, it could create vulnerabilities that individual UPI platforms may not be able to address independently.

NPCI's engagement with Google is an attempt to bridge this security gap. However, experts believe that strengthening Android's safeguards alone may not be enough to prevent such fraud.

Cybersecurity expert Narasimhan Elangovan, who heads the cyber security and data privacy practice at Ascentium India, told The Economic Times that improving Android security is only one part of the solution. Payment companies will also need to strengthen their systems to detect suspicious activity and prevent unauthorised transactions.

The discussions are currently focused on exploring possible safeguards. No public timeline has been confirmed for the introduction of any proposed Android-level changes.

What UPI Users Should Do To Stay Safe

The latest development highlights how UPI fraud is evolving beyond conventional scams involving OTPs and PINs. The applications users install and the permissions they grant can also influence the security of their digital transactions.

Users should avoid downloading APK files shared through unfamiliar links or messages. They should also exercise caution before allowing applications to access other apps, control device functions or view information displayed on the screen.

The Reserve Bank of India's fraud-awareness material also warns users about remote-access and screen-sharing applications. Fraudsters may persuade people to install such apps and then exploit the access to view or control their devices and carry out unauthorised transactions.

As UPI becomes an increasingly routine part of everyday payments, the challenge for the industry is to ensure that security measures keep pace with the changing tactics of cyber criminals.

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