Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tulsi Vivah on November 21, 2026, weds Tulsi, Shaligram.

Festival brings household happiness, peace, resolves marital difficulties.

Rituals involve mandap, deity dressing, circumambulations, aarti performance.

Offer sesame seeds to Shaligram; avoid rice and leaves.

Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. On this day, Goddess Tulsi is ceremonially married to Lord Shaligram, a sacred form of Lord Vishnu. The occasion is observed with traditional wedding rituals, prayers and offerings in several parts of the country.

According to the Hindu calendar, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2026. It is believed that performing the ceremony with proper rituals brings happiness and peace to the household and helps resolve marital difficulties. The festival also marks the beginning of the auspicious wedding season for many communities.

If you are planning to perform Tulsi Vivah at home this year, knowing the required puja items and the correct rituals can help you prepare for the ceremony.

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Tulsi Vivah 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

Tulsi Vivah will be observed on November 21, 2026, on the Dwadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha.

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Saturday, November 21, 2026 Tithi: Kartik Shukla Dwadashi

Kartik Shukla Dwadashi Evening Auspicious Muhurat (Pradosh Kaal): 5:25 PM to 7:49 PM

One important ritual to remember is that sesame seeds are offered to Lord Shaligram instead of rice (Akshat) during the worship.

Tulsi Vivah 2026: Complete Puja Samagri List

Before beginning the ceremony, arrange all the necessary puja items to ensure that the rituals can be performed without interruption.

Here is the complete list of items required for Tulsi Vivah:

Main Idols And Plants: A Tulsi plant in a pot, a Shaligram Shila or an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu.

A Tulsi plant in a pot, a Shaligram Shila or an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu. Mandap And Decoration: Four sugarcane stalks to prepare the wedding mandap, red and yellow cloth, flower garlands, mango leaves and a Kalash.

Four sugarcane stalks to prepare the wedding mandap, red and yellow cloth, flower garlands, mango leaves and a Kalash. Shringar Items: A red chunari, saree, sindoor, bindi, bangles, mehendi and turmeric for Goddess Tulsi.

A red chunari, saree, sindoor, bindi, bangles, mehendi and turmeric for Goddess Tulsi. Puja Samagri: Gangajal, Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar), turmeric, sandalwood paste, roli, Mauli (sacred thread), Janeu, incense sticks, camphor, a ghee lamp and cotton wicks.

Gangajal, Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar), turmeric, sandalwood paste, roli, Mauli (sacred thread), Janeu, incense sticks, camphor, a ghee lamp and cotton wicks. Special Offerings And Bhog: Black or white sesame seeds (instead of rice), amla, water chestnuts, sweet potatoes, seasonal fruits and homemade sweets or kheer.

How To Perform Tulsi Vivah At Home: Easy Puja Vidhi

Tulsi Vivah can be performed at home by following a few traditional rituals. The ceremony is usually conducted during the evening Pradosh Kaal.

1. Prepare The Wedding Mandap

Begin by cleaning the courtyard, terrace or puja area. Place the Tulsi plant in its pot on a wooden platform. Arrange four sugarcane stalks around the pot and tie them together at the top using a red chunari or sacred thread to create a wedding mandap.

2. Place The Deities And Perform Shringar

Place Lord Shaligram on a separate platform to the right of the Tulsi plant. Cover the platform with a yellow cloth. Bathe Shaligram with Panchamrit and Gangajal, then offer yellow clothes and a Janeu.

Dress Goddess Tulsi like a bride by covering the plant with a red chunari. Offer traditional shringar items such as a bindi, bangles, sindoor and mehendi.

3. Perform Tilak And Gathbandhan

Begin the worship by remembering Lord Ganesha. Apply turmeric and sandalwood tilak to Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram.

Offer black or white sesame seeds and Tulsi leaves to Lord Shaligram. Place flower garlands on both and tie the end of Goddess Tulsi's chunari to the yellow cloth of Lord Shaligram to perform the Gathbandhan ritual, symbolising their marriage.

4. Perform Seven Circumambulations And Aarti

For the main wedding ritual, a male member of the family traditionally holds Lord Shaligram and takes seven rounds around the Tulsi plant, symbolising the seven wedding pheras.

After completing the circumambulations, light a ghee lamp and camphor and perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi. Finally, offer seasonal fruits, amla, water chestnuts and sweets as bhog. Distribute the prasad among family members and devotees.

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Important Things To Keep In Mind During Tulsi Vivah Puja

While performing Tulsi Vivah, certain traditional rules are followed during the worship.